A woman has reacted to the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Muusic, who died from a snakebite.

She shared a similar experience of what saved her six-year-old nephew when he was bitten by a snake.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Lady shares how nephew survived snakebite

Identified on TikTok as @cleo_peddy, the lady stated how a snake bit her six-year-old nephew, and there was no antivenom at the first hospital they visited.

She shared that when they went to the second hospital, they refused to give the boy the antivenom because the first hospital had given him a tetanus injection.

The lady captioned the video:

“The only reason my nephew survived is because the snake did not inject venom. Now, when I think about Ifunanya case, I can’t help but ask, was it really the snake bite that killed her or was it the failure of a healthcare system that didn’t have what was needed to save her life?

“Yes, someone could still die even after receiving anti-venom. That’s a different conversation. But what if she had been given a fighting chance? That’s what hurts the most. RIP Ifunanya.”

Reactions trail lady's nephew's snakebite experience

@Madam_BossLady said:

She died from the drip because they were not supposed to give her drip. The drip spread it all over her body.

@preciousidemudia4 said:

snakes cnt even tell the difference between kids/adult. Innocent kid. Snakes has no boundaries. I hate snakes yo!!! I’m sooo traumatized from my childhood. My nervous system is in fight/flight hearing this.

@mannies_journey said:

"oh my goodness. No one can tell me otherwise healthcare in Africa scares me."

@Jo said:

"My daily prayer: "Oh God, may Nigeria NEVER happen to me!"

@Jay One of Canada said:

"Nigeria is a completely broken system at this point. Honestly, I wouldn’t even be surprised to hear that some hospitals can’t provide something as basic as paracetamol soon."

