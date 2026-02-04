A friend of Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene opened up about an advice he gave to her before she died from a snakebite

He posted an emotional tribute and shared the kind of friendship they had after they became friends from 'The Voice' show

His viral post broke people’s hearts, and many took to the comments section to mourn the demise of the classical songstress

A close friend has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Muusic, who died from a snakebite.

The young man, who said he met Nanyah on ‘The Voice’ competition in 2020, shared a piece of advice he gave her before her death.

A man shares advice he gave Nanyah before she died from snakebite.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Man shares advice he gave Nanyah

Identified on TikTok as @cabrinidivo, the young man shared photos he took with Nanyah when they met and opened up about their relationship.

He said he had advised her to start streaming and interacting with her fans, which she did before her demise.

The man captioned his post:

“I’m so sad. How can something so little snake take you away!! Like @Nanyah we always talked about a lot. Got her to start streaming and start interacting with her fans on her. And she was doing so well. When I feels down and smsad she would tell be my motivator.

“Sometimes she would tell me she draws strength from me on how I navigate life even with all the hurdles and I drew from her too. We would talk on the phone for hours. I still can’t write RIP, because that’s just not gonna cut it!!!.

“My beautiful sweetheart, voice of an angel literally! #gonetoosoon #nanyah #iloveyou my beautiful friend!!!”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail man's tribute to Nanyah

@Arewahotsauce | UGC CREATOR said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss."

@Rejoice_All_Day said:

"Oh dear, my condolences."

@kitchenvendorinabuleegba said:

"Dear God, you have her now , comfort her loved ones."

@JessicaOssom said:

"too sad honestly, wish another news would pop up saying it's all a prank."

@jay bugaty said:

"O God may her soul rest in peace with the lord almighty."

@alexstouch_makeover said:

"I can’t even believe it I’m so broken."

@CJ Roberts said:

I’m so sorry my dear. Here in Abuja we’ve been in mourning. It’s inconceivable."

@Kingzkid Effie said:

"Awww, she was so beautiful and talented . May you be comforted."

A man who knew Nanyah for years mourns her in an emotional tribute.

