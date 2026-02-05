After Nanyah died from a snakebite, a herbalist shared how he survived similar experiences three times in the bush

He stated that he had survived a snake bite three times and shared how he treated himself with herbs and another ingredient

The herbalist mentioned the three ingredients he mixed that saved him, and answered questions from netizens who commented

The death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite, has sparked conversations online.

A certified herbalist, who said he had survived snakebite 3 times, shared what saved him.

Nanyah, 26, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Following Nanyah’s death, a herbalist shared his experience with snake bites and how he treated himself.

Identified as @HerbalistChief on X, he mentioned how he was able to use two herbs and alcohol to treat himself.

His X post read:

“As a herbalist who has survived snakebites three consecutive times in the bush, I will share with you how I treat myself each time I get bitten. It is important to always have this natural anti-snake-venom remedy available at home or with you when visiting snake-prone areas.

“This preparation denatures the venom of all West African snakes and the venom of the Brazilian rattlesnake, which has no known antidote. It also cures tetanus.Grind the root of the 'male' pawpaw and garlic together. Add alcohol to the paste, then sieve it to obtain an alcohol extract.

“Give the victim just one (1) tablespoon to drink. The person will be okay. If the victim was bitten by a green mamba, give two tablespoons. Nature heals.”

Explaining what ‘male’ pawpaw plant means, he added in the comments:

“It doesn’t bear fruits. Only flowers. Use the local gin. One can also choose to chew the root of the male pawpaw. It also works perfectly."

@dotChinedum said:

"Which particular alcohol biko? I de my farm like this, reading this, one lizard run de come where my leg de, Nnaa if u see speed I use jump up ehhh guy. I take this snake thing very personal boy."

@AjoseGaniat said:

"Sir, when you said, "Grind the root with garlic," can we as well blend it together with the alcohol, then we can sieve it?"

@Ubakananwa said:

"I have worked with Togo people for years, they don't even know road to hospital, na herbs and it works for them. Snake bite, Scorpion bite."

In a related story, three Nigerians who had been bitten by snakes in the past shared how they survived without anti-venom.

