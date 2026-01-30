A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her achievement after three years of unemployment

The young lady, who is a graduate of a Nigerian university, took to her social media to share her touching story

Many people reacted emotionally to her post after she shared details of her new job on her social media

A graduate of a notable Nigerian institution, who finished university in 2024 but could not immediately secure a job, has gone viral after sharing an update about her employment status.

She took to her page to share the news, with many people congratulating her.

Graduate goes viral after announcing new job

The lady, identified as @lanapresh, had on October 22, 2024, announced her graduation from the university.

She wrote:

"First graduate of my parents🥰🥰First female granddaughter on my mother’s side🤲. It can only be GOD🙌🙌. The enemies really tried but I OVERCAME😭. I'm a living testimony of the goodness of God and mercy. Thank you JESUS for how far you’ve brought me🙏🙏."

She celebrated her graduation from the university and announced that she had broken a family record.

Fast forward to January 29, the young lady took to her page again to announce that she had finally secured a job after three years of job searching and struggling as an entrepreneur.

She wrote:

"After 3 years of being unemployed and being a struggling entrepreneur 😭, I finally got a JOB that can finance me😭😭😭. I'm so excited 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳. Sope purrrer😎😎😎."

Following the announcement, many social media users stormed her page to congratulate her on the achievement.

Reactions as lady celebrates employment

@winnie_ketra said:

"Still waiting on God I lost my job in Nov 2019 until now no job yet and business is still struggling. I know one day I will testify to . I can’t even explain the gap on my cv hmm."

@Sheunlabi shared:

"Congratulations. You eventually got what you longed and prayed for, because no one is forgotten. Wishing you success in your chosen field/career."

@LukwagoRajab noted:

"This is sweet and sad, entrepreneurship has lost a near breakthrough entrepreneur! Congratulations."

@BelieveMe_Iwill noted:

"Congratulations, I’m here jobless and frustrated rn. Wish u all the best."

@TibeihahoGeorge shared:

"This scares those with jobs who are looking for capital with plans to quit their jobs and become entrepreneurs."

@The_Akintech stressed:

"True definition of those who wait upon the Lord, He shall renew their strength. Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐This is just the beginning of good things in your life."

@BrigAdewinmbi noted:

"Congratulations on this well-deserved achievement. After years of perseverance and hard work, this opportunity is a testament to your resilience and determination. I wish you success in this new role and greater accomplishments ahead."

@HollaSquared said:

"Hearty congratulations to you: may this be the start of many more good things to come."

