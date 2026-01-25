A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a post about her brother and his girlfriend

The post explained that her brother's girlfriend got married to another man without informing him about it

The post made by the lady showed how her brother reacted to the news, as many people took to the comment page

Young lady shares emotional video

In the post shared via her page, @deras.couture, the lady added a caption that further explained the situation.

The caption read: "My brother’s girlfriend got married without telling him."

The clip first showed the face of the sister, then the face of her brother, and later the girlfriend who got married.

The video also contained scenes from the marriage ceremony.

The brother’s reaction was captured in the clip as he said,

"I close my eyes and all I see…"

He said this while showing a photo from the marriage ceremony of the lady, who was allegedly his girlfriend, with another man.

The lady shared the situation online with the description:

"They don’t break my sweet boy heart."

Many individuals commented on the post after watching the video.

Reactions as lady shares brother's reaction

Legit.ng compiled some reactionns below:

prophetess Immaculate noted:

"She might have been forced. we know how these things work."

❥ Ama stressed:

"Your bro never ready to marry Na why."

Igbo Abia Corper noted:

"Dis thing no suppose vex Ur bro sef cus he fine pass who she settle for."

KOKO NWA wrote:

"No time to waste time😭,your brother never dey ready."

Talenty added:

"Sometimes I dey doubt say no be God create women."

𝕋𝕠𝕡 𝕓𝕠𝕪 wrote:

"Na so so Breakfast videos I Dey see 😹😹😹 the sound."

Amicable added:

"And e never tey this challenge trend 😂i close my eyes and all I see is you."

Nze Brandy Cee stressed:

"Chaiii when i dey find who go come marry my own with out telling me."

UNUSUAL MAN wrote:

"You see the kind brothers una Dey get ?"

Jaykid shared:

"Well i no fit open mop. this love of a thing you tell the guy ur getting marreid he calls u for a last peaceful meeting and then kills you."

Kingsboy Kingsboy said:

"She for de patient na and she still de very young, now she done leave future Obi Cubana."

🦋IFY noted:

"Omo I don go encourage am for him page 🥺e de painn o."

ColdheartedMF said:

"E for be say she sat in like satin for her sister wey dy obodo OYINBO."

Watch the video below:

