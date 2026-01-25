An elderly Nigerian woman is trending on social media after her daughter was kidnapped by deadly bandits

The mother explained where her daughter boarded a bus and how she came to understand that her daughter had been kidnapped

The mother broke into tears in the viral video as she appealed to the public for support to rescue her only daughter

A mother burst into tears on social media as her daughter was kidnapped by bandits who are now demanding a massive ransom.

The elderly woman explained how the incident happened while seeking public support to get her only child back from the kidnappers.

Elderly woman pleads for help

According to the description of the video posted by @flodacollection, the incident took place in Kogi State.

The mother of the kidnapped girl, Binuyo Latifat, said in the video:

"Please help me, this is my child that was kidnapped. The incident happened on Thursday. She entered a car at Ido, and when I called her, I heard they’ve kidnapped her."

She also spoke about the ransom demand of the bandits in the viral clip.

She added while pleading for support:

"They said they want 30 million as ransom. I beg you, please help me. Don’t let me weep over my child, she’s the only one I have."

Her emotional video drew reactions, and many individuals took to the comments section to respond.

Reactions as lady gets kidnapped by bandits

Mide collection7 noted: Nysc government should be able to pay her Ransom omo ."

youngancient said:

"We should protest against nysc if government can’t cob the insecurity in the country."

DEBBIE LEE ENTERPRISES wrote:

"She return home safe and sound ijmn."

KITAN wrote:

"Same thing they did for my friend last year when he went for NYSC in kogi."

i_am_ojasope stressed:

"Why am I crying 😭, God that released me on 23rd November which is on Sunday will release her on the 25th of January which will be Sunday in Jesus name."

𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔶 𝔒𝔣 𝔏𝔞𝔤𝔬𝔰 shared:

"Omo a student from the school I graduated from was also kidnapped while going to Abuja on Wednesday. Same amount 30 million was the ransom they asked for🥺🥺🥺spirit. God that let them Free me without collecting any da.mn money will set him free ijn."

Dharmic_gemstones |Vendor| LAG added:

"Eyin Abiamo orun nibo lewa 😢E dide ooo this child must return home soon safely."

AWOSIPE ZAINAB KOFOWOROLA J. added:

"Yah Rabb we need your intervention at this point."

ikunle Abiamo stressed:

"Can NYSC stop posting people's children to all these states. Our safety is important."

Dalat_Hub_Drip noted:

"Binuyo latifat i declare and decree mercy will speak for you.. you will be free,just d same way daniel was free from d lion den.."

NASH VOGUE/PROPS & JEWELRY said:

"Ah, Subhanallah 😫😫… Chaiiiiiiii, kiddies wear keh?.. She will return home safely Insha Allah."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a female corps member, Miss Esther Akande, was kidnapped on her way to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Magaji Dan Yanusa, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Father kidnapped after attending daughter’s convocation ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking story of how her father was kidnapped on his way back from her convocation.

She posted the phone conversation between her family and the kidnappers, revealing the ransom demanded and her father’s condition.

