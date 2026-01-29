A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), who recently went viral after a German language school reacted to her viral post, has shared an update

The young lady took to her page to share a photo of the letter she received in her email, days after her post went viral on social media

She explained what the email from the German school means, showed part of it to the public, and thanked everyone for their support

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), who recently got a sweet job offer after posting photos of herself holding her project and announcing that she had bagged a degree in German language, has confirmed that she has accepted the offer.

Recall that the lady, @Seyi_Funmiiiii, made a post on her page on 23rd January, confirming that she now holds a degree in German language.

UI graduate celebrates online

Details of a report published by Legit.ng revealed that a German school reacted to her post with an attractive job offer.

Days later, @Seyi_Funmiiiii took to her page to confirm that she had received an email containing the offer after the German school reached out to her.

Sharing this on her page, she wrote:

"I’m so grateful to share that I’ve accepted the job offer and now work alongside The German Language School🤍."

"German has been such a beautiful journey for me. It’s opened doors, taught me discipline, and shown how much language can connect people."

"Together, we’ve been intentional about making learning German accessible and enjoyable for Nigerians, with clear guidance every step of the way."

Many people have flooded her page with kind words in celebration of her new job.

Reactions as lady gets job offer

@shimataver added:

"Call it luck or call it grace, but there’s no denying the fact that in this life… an element of it must swing your way in the pursuit of success for you to achieve it. Not the only graduate from her department but here she is with an offer. Congratulations Seyi Funmi."

@AbimbolaOl5078 shared:

"Hello, I’m writing to express interest on behalf of my sister. She speaks German up to B1 level and is available for beginner-level German teaching or support roles. She would be happy to share her CV if required. Thank you."

@Addtcreations wrote:

"This is what we are saying, get a good course in school, study very well, come out in flying colors and see job hovering over you. But you all are studying Logistics, linguistics et al. Una never ready."

@kingBuchyk shared:

"Omo social media good oh take it serious and tweet nice things."

@deckdesmond said:

"X is the greatest social media app ever made. You can be whatever you want to be here."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady, Alexander Linda, went viral after graduating from the University of Lagos with a first-class degree. She scored an impressive 4.54 CGPA and became the first person in her family to earn a first-class degree.

UNILAG student graduates after years of struggle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady who graduated from the University of Lagos shared her inspiring story online.

She finished secondary school at 15 but faced delays getting into university, dropping out once, and dealing with strikes and lockdowns. Despite all this, she graduated at 30.

