An elderly Nigerian woman got many people emotional after she saw snow abroad for the first time in her life

She held the snow in her hand, made some statements in her native language, and began to dance

Many individuals who watched the video praised her child and laughed over what the elderly woman did

A woman's reaction has gone viral on social media after she saw snow for the first time in her life.

The woman could be seen holding the snow in both hands while speaking in her native dialect, having been taken abroad.

Woman sees snow for first time

The video, shared by @queenmeenah30, captures the emotional response of the elderly woman as she experiences snow for the first time.

As she held the snow she picked from the ground, she said in her language:

"Aa, this is snow, my eyes saw snow. I thank God, I've never seen it before, only on TV."

She continued in the TikTok video:

"God, I thank you, our children will not make us get jailed."

As she said the prayer, she dropped the snow and began to dance, thanking God for the fact that her child brought her abroad.

Her child, who recorded the video, could also be heard laughing while watching her joyful display.

Reactions as woman sees snow

Sommy_konki shared:

"Congratulations ma😍😍May u live long Amen 🙏 My own mama get visa but couldn’t come ooo."

joy shated:

"You are funny😂😂, is it same snow that is boring in Canada you are praising like this…you go soon Dey pack am like sand."

✞𝓐 𝓑 𝓔 𝓕 𝓔✞ noted:

"God abeg make I carry my mama reach here too."

Morenikeji420 wrote:

"Alhamdulilahi always Grandma! I see this video I cry oo Becos am last born ! My mum always saying tht awe take are to Mecca! I always sad tht with this Friut am selling Abi! Allah make it easy fro me oooo."

Regina shared:

"Na sunah I Dey hear mummy 🤣 Alhamdullilah may you live long to see more in sound health Amin."

Omoba alua added:

"So happy for you ma, ounje omo o nii koro lenu yin ma. May you live longer in good health to reap more fruits of your labor."

mulikatolumegbon wrote:

"Congratulations mama may almighty Allah continue to enrich there pocket 🙏 may you live long to reap the fruits of ur labor amen."

Tobby said:

"Congratulations to you grandma .....may I be congratulated too in Jesus mighty name."

olabimpe morufat bakare noted:

"Congratulations ma my own children we takee to places I mean good places."

Watch the video below:

