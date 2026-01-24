A young Nigerian lady got many people talking on social media as she spoke about the new tax law

She explained that her salary had just been paid into her account and spoke about the money deducted as tax

Many people who came across her post immediately stormed the comment section to react to what she said

A young Nigerian lady who just received her January salary has given an update about the amount deducted from her monthly pay as tax.

This statement was made by the lady amid the controversy surrounding the new tax law, which reportedly came into effect on January 1, 2025.

Lady celebrates paying less tax

The new tax law was also given a thorough breakdown in a news report recently published by Legit.ng.

Amid the controversy, a young lady, @BlehisBack, confirmed she just got paid her salary.

She spoke about the new tax law and the rumored deductions, and according to her, they are not true.

Her statement:

"Less I forget… salary dropped and I just want to say y’all lied about the tax laws…🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾 My net increased 🚀🚀."

After making this statement, she went on to add that she now pays less tax compared to the rumors about higher deductions under the new law.

She added:

"I now pay less tax ♥️."

Reactions as lady speaks about tax

@AdulojuI noted:

"Have you included Rent Relief? If not talk to HR, it can increase even further."

@jamal_hikari noted:

"Omo! For me nor be the same thing! The little addition I got cos of my step for the past two months,is gone. I now pay more tax."

@Abdul_A_Bello stressed:

"Thank you for your sincerity. Here's someone who's still playing bitter politics about hers."

@skood009 noted:

"That's new propaganda. It's been flying around the TL. PBAT really did something to people. Why is it only APC who have net increment, are others not working in same country. In the same way, rice always reduces in APC supporters' neighborhood every eke day."

@petermarie_ noted:

"Of course it increased 😃. That's not our vim with the laws... Direct tax reduces for most salty earners. The problem is the widening of the tax net which will result in a rise in indirect tax, because of course, these persons and organisations must pass it on to their customers and clients. When the market seller suddenly needs to pay income tax, what happens to the price of her goods? Again, this wouldn't have been a problem if the tax was certain to be used in a way that benefits the country."

@GIDKKING said:

"Salary Increased with just N2048. What will that solve? Mtcheeew. No difference at all because deducting over 70k+ from my salary as tax when I benefit nothing but hardship as a Nigerian is wickedness in the highest order."

