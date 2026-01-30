A Nigerian lady has grabbed attention online with the way she secured a big job without applying for it

The story was shared by a friend of the lady, who explained everything that happened before the job was announced

The said lady explained that her friend initially applied for a job but got another one she didn’t apply for after she did something rare

A young lady grabbed attention online as she miraculously got a job she didn’t even apply for, landing a rare position.

The story was shared by her friend, who celebrated the achievement on social Media.

Hotel manager gives job to lady

The lady, @Themediamadam, explained that her friend initially went to the hotel after it was announced that there was a vacancy for the position of a waitress.

After going to the place, she explained that her friend impressed the manager so much that she was immediately offered a different position, despite not applying for it.

The lady who shared the post also mentioned the position her friend was offered.

She initially posted on her page:

"Guyyyyyssss!!!! My friend just got a job she didn’t apply for. This year sweet o💃💃💃💃💃💃💃."

Sharing more details about how her friend got employed, she added:

"My friend is @princess_amasi and she got a job at a hotel that is opening a new branch on Saturday."

"Casually went there for the sake of applying as a waitress, but she impressed the manager so much that she was made the head of a department that wasn’t even on the list of roles they were interviewing for."

"And na Oyibo man o. Her colleagues even said it’s hard to impress him, but my girl did. 💃💃💃."

"Year of EBENEZER no be for mouth."

"We know where we are coming from, so no matter how intangible the good news is, we will celebrate 🎉."

The lady also explained what her friend did differently that helped her get the job.

She added:

"Spoke confidently, applied knowledge gotten from a conference we attended, and proffered solutions to existing problems."

Reactions as lady secured hotel job

@Victogramm wrote:

"Congratulations to her, it’ll be our turn soon🥂. Don’t forget to to lock in."

@madonnite added:

"Mmmhhh. What did she do differently?"

@princess_amasi shared:

"Yesssssss mehnnn. Goddd is too faithful."

@Pythongirl75783 said:

"Wow!!!! Amazing 👏 🤩 Congratulations to her."

@adijatabosede1 wrote:

"I'm happy for her. Grace found her. Cheers to more."

@Uzzyworld1 said:

"I would really be happy to celebrate with you."

