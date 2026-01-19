The mother of a popular Fuji musician has spoken out following the death of her son, popularly known as Destiny Boy

The mother of a popular Fuji musician, Afeez Adesina, widely known as Destiny Boy, has shared things many people did not know about her son, including where he died.

She gave a detailed explanation in a 10 minutes video that has been making waves on social media, as she also cleared rumours surrounding the death of her beloved child.

Mother of Destiny Boy clears rumours

Her statement is coming amid claims that Destiny Boy took some steps which led to his death, a claim his mother dismissed as she explained everything that happened, how she discovered he had died, and where he died.

In this article, legit.ng compiled a list of five things the mother of Destiny Boy, Saidat Adeshina, said about her son, his death, how she discovered it, and where he died.

Mother said Destiny had an illness

In the said clip which has generated attention online, the mother of the late Fuji musician explained that her son had been battling a certain illness for a long time.

Years ago, when he welcomed his first child, she explained that something happened which made her and her husband rush Destiny to the hospital. He was later brought back and taken to a man she called Oba Edun, who later cured him until the sickness started again.

According to her, the sickness made him act epileptic sometimes.

She said:

"I am Destiny Boy’s mother, Saidat Adeshina. He would have been 23 this year."

"No. 1, Destiny went to rest. What many people don’t know, I will shed light on it. When Destiny had his first child, just four days before the naming ceremony, we wanted to pick a goat and Oba Edun said he would give him a goat."

"The man is someone who likes Destiny a lot, like his own child. He told Destiny to come and pick a goat. His father went ahead and Destiny followed his father. That was how the sickness entered. He held his head and fell down. It has been about two years now."

"We began to call Oba Edun. He didn’t know anything. We told him Destiny was sick and he said Destiny must not die, that no matter the cost, we should call him."

"The man sent money to us immediately. We took him to the first hospital, the second hospital, and the third hospital."

"When we saw how serious the sickness was, we reported it to Oba Edun about the hospital journey and he told us to bring him. When we got there, he gave us soap and asked that I bathe him with it."

"We came back home and he was healed. He had no problems."

As she mentioned this in the video posted by @iyaoyoparis, she was asked by the man who interviewed her in the video about the name of the sickness Destiny Boy was battling, and she mentioned it.

Mother mentions sickness of Destiny Boy

In her native language, she mentioned that the name of the sickness her son was diagnosed with is Oku Oru.

She also explained that when the sickness hits him, he behaves in an unusual way and people would need to take steps to hold him. She added that they did not want to expose his sickness to the public because of his popularity.

"Oku oru. When the sickness hits him, he behaves like an epileptic person. Later, when it gets better after we give him something, he will act unusual and we will go after him to hold him."

"We didn’t want the world to know because he is a star."

On efforts to get a cure and put an end to the sickness of Destiny Boy, she mentioned that she and her husband visited many places.

Destiny Boy's mother recalls visiting herbalists, others

Besides Oba Edun’s house, which helped in a way to cure their son despite their inability to get a permanent cure, she mentioned that she visited churches, mosques, and herbalists, but there was no lasting solution.

Her statement:

"We didn’t only go to Oba Edun’s place. We went to church, mosque, and herbalists’ houses."

"What makes Destiny like Oba Edun’s place is that when Destiny gets there, he is always free and Oba Edun doesn’t frown at him. They loved themselves so much."

"He went to Aiyetoro and while returning, they didn’t tell me anything. I only saw that they carried him to Oba Edun’s place. When they got there, his father called me to tell me that he had been at Oba Edun’s compound for almost two weeks."

She spoke further, explaining what happened and how she got to know that her son had died.

Destiny Boy's mother speaks about his death

She mentioned that she was initially at her shop and when she closed, she received a call. Before then, she had been trying to reach her child but he was not picking his calls.

She got a call from a relative who asked her to come to Oba Edun’s place, as he had just returned from a journey.

Her statement:

"Five days ago, he was on my mind and I called him, but he didn’t pick the call. I thought maybe he was sleeping. I told his sister to message him so that when he wakes up, he would see my message because I just wanted to hear his voice."

"At night, when I got back from church, I changed my clothes and wanted to lie on the bed when I received a call that Afeez had fainted."

"I went there that night to Oba Edun’s house. When I got there, his father said Oba Edun had gone to Ile Ife and that Oba Edun was not around. When Oba Edun returned, as he entered, his wife went to call him to come and check on Destiny."

"When Oba Edun came, they wanted to give Destiny something to ease him, but he refused to take it. Oba Edun suggested we take him to the hospital. His father held him inside the car until they got to the hospital. When I got there, I did not meet Oba Edun and his father."

"Destiny had been sick since then. I told him to let me know if he dies. Oba Edun cried."

Destiny Boy’s mother mentions where son died

While rumours continue to spread online regarding where the singer died, the mother clarified that Destiny Boy died in a hospital and not in the house of a herbalist.

Her statement:

"My son did not die at a herbalist’s house. My son did not eat poison. They took him to the hospital; that is where he died. His sibling and his sister who went to pick him from the hospital are here."

"The car people are talking about, he had been saving for it. He did not use juju. Oba Edun used to tell him that his destiny does not require hardship and that he does not use black soap. It is not only Oba Edun we go to for help, but because Destiny was important to Oba Edun and they made videos together."

Watch the video.

Lady speaks about Destiny Boy's death

