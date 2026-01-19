A Nigerian man has taken to social media to speak his mind about Destiny Boy as he shared a video of the singer

He mentioned that he saw the singer several months ago and also revealed the name of the person he saw the singer with

The individual, who mourned the death of the popular musician on his page, explained what Destiny Boy told him after they met

A young man got many people emotional as he shared what a popular Fuji musician, Afeez Adeshina, widely known as Destiny Boy, told him the last time they met.

The individual shared a video on his TikTok page which showed Destiny Boy walking across a street, and the man also mentioned who he saw Destiny Boy with.

Young man gets emotional over Destiny Boy encounter.

Young man shares last meeting with Destiny Boy

In the post he shared on his page, @atunnilowo_001, he also spoke about the character of the singer.

The post was made by the individual days after the death of Destiny Boy was announced. According to a report from Legit.ng, the singer was confirmed dead on 18th January.

While the cause of his death has not been established, there have been rumors about what led to his passing, as his friend, a lady, claimed that the singer was battling an illness she did not disclose.

Amid the back and forth, a young man took to his page to share his short experience with Destiny Boy.

He mentioned the exact date he met the singer and what the singer said when he greeted him.

He wrote a caption on the post which read:

"So this is the last time I'm gonna see you. Very humble guy. I took the snap when I set my eyes on him."

In the video, he saw the singer and greeted him, and the singer responded and made a statement. The man added to the post:

"I saw him with Oba Edun that day."

Young man shares last meeting with Destiny Boy.

He spoke further in the comments as he gave a breakdown of the date they met while mourning his death.

He wrote:

"@♠️WHYEF♠️: October 12, 2025 was the day… This Sunday I heard about your sudden death again 😭😭. We greeted him and he said ‘twale.’ It’s so painful."

Reactions as singer passes away

@popsord_intl wrote:

"He no do ritual, Wetin 22 yrs old boy dey go initiate ifa if e no Dey find quick money and fame."

@Ounjemiladan noted:

"Life hard, people just dey use ritval agenda on this boy, make dem rest abeg."

@omotwothirty said:

"Person wey blow from childhood(do you all know how many people God Dey bless from childhood), una say e do ritual. All of una don Dey be like una parent. Make young person never die nah ritual."

