A young Nigerian blast grabbed attention as she shared a chat she had with a popular singer months before his death

She posted it on social media as she spoke about the singer and the good times they shared together before his death

She lamented the death of Destiny Boy in the post while sharing a video and revealing what might have led to his death

A lady who is a friend of popular Fuji musician Afeez Adeshina has shared a funny WhatsApp conversation they had together just days after his death.

The individual posted this as she mourned the singer, while revealing in the post that she misses him deeply.

Legit.ng had confirmed the death of the singer in a report, and while there have been rumors regarding the alleged cause of his death, the lady had, in a recent post, shared what she believed caused Destiny Boy’s death.

In a report published by Legit, her statement was detailed, as the report also mentioned what she said caused his death.

Amid this, a post on her page grabbed attention online, showing her conversation on WhatsApp with Destiny Boy months before his death.

Posting the video on her TikTok page @stone.heart9993, the young lady added a description explaining the video as she poured out her heart after the death of her friend.

She wrote:

"#hmmm oga ooo 😥😭 So I won't be able to chat with you again 🕊️ All ur funny words, how you used to play everything 😭😭 I won't be seeing that again and I won't say I wan text my brother again."

Speaking about how Destiny Boy’s death affects her, she added:

"It really hurts 😥🥺 Ur voice only is a joy for me, so I won't hear ur voice, I won't hear anything from you again 💔💔 It really hurts 😥🕊️🕊️ REST WELL AFEEZ."

She said in one of her videos:

"#Still can't believe yet 💔😭, cuz I don't even think this can ever happen. You've tried, you tried all your possibilities just to overcome this sickness 😭 in every situation 💔😭. With all our prayers, all our sleepless nights—if Destiny Boy slept, no one could sleep, because sleep wouldn’t come 😭😭. The thing is beyond your power and your age 😭😭💔. You're too small for the battles you're battling, cuz wetin you do wey Dem do this to you 💔😭😭. I don't know what to say again, buh all our prayers are now in vain, right? If this thing starts, we won't sleep until it relieves you, and then we can sleep too. We all tried—your dad tried, your mom, and also your friends 😭🕊️💔—but death has taken you away from us, the only glory of AYETORO 😥😭💔. Can't believe you've gone so far 💔💔. I am crying right now as I write this. You tried, you tried—I said it again—just that it was beyond your power. This sickness 😭💔 is too much 😭😭. Since it started, you never enjoyed any moment in peace except small relief, and then we all laugh. But when it starts again, we start praying, doing this, doing that…everything is now in vain 😭😭💔🕊️. Omoh, isn't easy ooo, isn't easy oo 🕊️🕊️🕊️ REST WELL…… AFEEZ AYINDE 🕊️💔😭🕊️🕊️."

