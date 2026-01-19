A voice note of Destiny Boy’s mother has surfaced online, sparking concern among fans over what she said

In the recording, the elderly woman was heard saying that the singer gave his wife N300,000 while she received nothing

Fans expressed worry after listening to the voice note and pleaded with the family not to treat the late singer the way Mohbad was treated

A voice recording allegedly belonging to the mother of Nigerian singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has surfaced online, sparking concern among fans.

The young music star reportedly passed away under tragic circumstances, which led to several videos and claims trending online.

Fans react to Destiny Boy's mother's voice note after his demise. Photo credit@imadetsinyboy

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the elderly woman was heard saying that her son would never be successful because of how he treated her.

She claimed that while other artistes were being offered N1 million, he would be earning only N50,000.

She further alleged that it was because her son had money that he could give his wife N300,000 while neglecting her.

Destiny Boy’s mother also asked him to consult his priest, stating that she had placed a curse on him as she continued accusing him of not taking care of her.

Fans react to Destiny Boy’s mother’s recording

Reacting, fans of the late singer expressed astonishment at hearing a mother rain such curses on her own child, whom many described as the breadwinner of the family.

Destiny Boy trends after his death. Photo credit@iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Some questioned why certain mothers are often hostile towards their sons’ wives, recalling similarities with the late Mohbad’s case.

They appealed to Destiny Boy’s family not to allow what happened during Mohbad’s saga to repeat itself and urged that the singer be laid to rest without drama.

However, a few others criticised the woman, saying that since the singer had passed away, even the N50,000 she complained about would no longer be coming.

Recall that after the death of the music star, Prophet Marcus Tibetan shared a vision about entertainers. He said that 11 more people would pass in 2026.

Here is the Instagram voice note of Destiny Boy's mother below:

How fans reacted to Destiny Boy's mother's voice note

Reactions have trailed the voice note of the elderly woman about her son. Hwee are comments below:

@afolashade_17 commented:

"I think that’s the reason why she’s didn’t go when they call her that the boy sick that he was with his babaalawo. Hmmm Oga o And if they are calling abiyamo you wil answer. It’s well."

@theonenamedabiodun reacted:

"Make una no do this boy case like mohbad own ooo . Bury him in peace and avoid dramas."

@ beautiful_heart1111 said:

"God this is too much from a Mother, ki ni o ba shele…. Haba."

@oluwabusayomiharike shared:

"Ati 50k ati 5k...which one u wan see from him again bai."

@investor__beejay wrote:

"Nawa o , I thank God for my family. Imagine mk ur parents de swear for you."

Prophecy over Omije Ojumi's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afolabi Peters Murphy, a broadcaster, shared his views on prophecies from different clerics and how people suffered for disobeying them.

He named those who ignored the warnings and what eventually happened to them, as he mentioned Omije Ojumi's case as well. His message moved many fans, who shared their own experiences and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.

Source: Legit.ng