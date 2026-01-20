The mother of a popular Nigerian singer, Afeez Adeshina, widely known as Destiny Boy, has spoken out in a video

She called for the help of Nigerians over claims that she killed her child and sent a message to the accusers

What she said in the video captured the attention of many people, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts

The mother of popular singer, Afeez Adeshina, widely known as Destiny Boy, has cried out for help amid claims that she cursed her son or is behind his death.

The mother made some unusual statements in a video that is trending online and has also attracted the attention of many people who stormed the comment section to share their observations.

Destiny Boy’s mother cries out

The woman, Saidat Adeshina, in a recent video, shared what caused the death of her child as she also spoke about the location where he died.

While people continue to speak about Destiny Boy and make claims about his death, his mother spoke out in a video as she sent a strong message to those accusing her of things she said she did not do.

In the video posted by a user, @therealdolly1, she called for the help of mothers and other Nigerians to stand by her, stating that she is not responsible for the death of her child.

She said:

"Nigerians fight for me, they want to punish and kill me on what I know nothing about. I don't know who lied that I cursed my son, said I killed my son. I'm innocent."

As she said this, she sent a strong message to those behind the accusations while repeatedly stressing that she is not responsible for his passing.

Reactions as Destiny Boy's mum speaks

Hernike wrote:

"You sabi curse now mama….No be him you still dey do so."

.awobamishe Said:

"t as even shown in her character perfectly."

⭐️Oksana585 wrote:

"Even the curse you are cursing now with the one you already curse on your child get same voice And exactly how you used adabi on your son."

Omoh🥹 added:

"Omo ton fun e ni ayo you dey curse reach that level eya werey sha."

🌍HON BOBBY stressed:

"Na this your video make me conclude say na you do that VN."

GANUSS BLOG shared:

"if U don see say na yeye Obi U get Alaye Jakpa 💯, no allow them Use dere Greedy kpai U ooo."

Mumcy Azeem noted:."

"Mama u too dey swear even the swear can be d origin (cause)of the boy death 🥹d swear too strong frm a mother to her own son."

Ojuolape_Kay added:

"I watched the video of the first daughter from what she said, it’s clear those curses her mum placed on her brother was just to make him listen to her and she admitted they. What’s confusing now is the mother’s disclaimer video saying she knew nothing about the Vn. This is similar to what happened before when the daughter said he was poisoned and the mother explained its seizure. Consistency really matters in situations like this. Make unna dey talk to yourselves before posting s.hit jaare."

Watch the video below:

