The Ogun State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the demise of the popular singer, Adesina Afeez, also known as Destiny Boy.

According to the Command, the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Babaseyi Oluseyi, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, signed the statement, which was shared on the force's social media page on Monday, January 19.

The singer suddenly passed away at 22 on Sunday, January 18.

The police statement came after his mother shared things many people did not know about her son, including where he died. She gave a detailed explanation in a 10-minute video that has been making waves on social media, as she also cleared rumours surrounding the death of her beloved child.

Mother said Destiny had an illness

In the said clip, which has generated attention online, the mother of the late Fuji musician explained that her son had been battling a certain illness for a long time.

Years ago, when he welcomed his first child, she explained that something happened which made her and her husband rush Destiny to the hospital. He was later brought back and taken to a man she called Oba Edun, who later cured him until the sickness started again.

According to her, the sickness made him act epileptic sometimes.

She said:

"I am Destiny Boy’s mother, Saidat Adeshina. He would have been 23 this year."

"No. 1, Destiny went to rest. What many people don’t know, I will shed light on it. When Destiny had his first child, just four days before the naming ceremony, we wanted to pick a goat and Oba Edun said he would give him a goat."

"The man is someone who likes Destiny a lot, like his own child. He told Destiny to come and pick a goat. His father went ahead and Destiny followed his father. That was how the sickness entered. He held his head and fell down. It has been about two years now."

"We began to call Oba Edun. He didn’t know anything. We told him Destiny was sick and he said Destiny must not die, that no matter the cost, we should call him."

"The man sent money to us immediately. We took him to the first hospital, the second hospital, and the third hospital."

"When we saw how serious the sickness was, we reported it to Oba Edun about the hospital journey and he told us to bring him. When we got there, he gave us soap and asked that I bathe him with it."

"We came back home and he was healed. He had no problems."

As she mentioned in the video posted by @iyaoyoparis, she was asked by the man who interviewed her in the video about the name of the sickness Destiny Boy was battling, and she mentioned it.

Destiny Boy's old post fuels fresh speculation

A resurfaced Instagram post allegedly made by Destiny Boy has deepened public conversations surrounding his unexpected death at just 22 years old.

The singer, born Afeez Adeshina, reportedly wrote on his former Instagram page, @iam_destinyboy, a bold declaration that has now taken on new meaning following his passing.

In the widely circulated screenshot, he wrote: “Either I make this money or I die young. MONEY MUST BE MADE.”

