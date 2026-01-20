Following Destiny Boy’s death, a young man who just heard about the singer decided to research and know more about him

The man posted the result of his research on social media, as the death of Destiny Boy continued to trend on social media

What the man found out got people talking, following Destiny Boy's death, which became public on 18 January, 2026

A Nigerian man took to social media to share what he found out about Destiny Boy after researching the late rising Afrofuji star following his death.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and had been taken to his hometown on January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Man shares what he found out about Destiny Boy

Shortly after the news of Destiny Boy’s death went viral, a man shared how he came across the report and what he did afterwards.

The man, identified as @bissiriyu on X, said he went to research about Destiny Boy and shared what he found out on social media.

He said in his X post:

"After news broke this morning that a certain 22-year old Destiny Boy had died, I began to do research on who the person was as I have never heard of the name until the news broke.

“I have read various narratives as regards what killed him and I have also seen a few videos of him including the one uploaded by his people showing him lying still with cotton wool in his mouth and ears.

“Two of the narratives are that he died at a herbalist house and also vomited blood before he died.”

He added:

“I also saw another video showing him being initiated into a traditional cult.

“From all indications, Destiny Boy apparently lives a fast life beyond his destiny. This could be as a result of the impatience of youth to make money and fame by all means. May God rest his soul and comfort the family he left behind.”

See his X post below:

Reactions trail man's research about Destiny Boy

@ezenwekere said:

"Next ! I won’t waste my WiFi on one little inpatient boy He should explain to God what and how he lived his life."

@assey240 said:

"I saw a video made since last year where a man is warning him and his management to caution him that the kinda drugs he takes is too much. He said Destiny boy is no longer himself that the drugs just too much for the boy."

@ghosty_ty said:

"Everybody sha deh drop their two cents .."

@SoloNodesNet said:

"Oh no, that's so sad to hear about Destiny Boy. May his soul rest in peace."

