A throwback video of Destiny Boy proposing to his lovely wife, Iremide, resurfaced and stirred emotions online

The proposal clip began trending on social media, hours after the Afrofuji singer’s death was confirmed

Fans reacted with grief, saying the romantic moment became painful to watch after his passing

An emotional throwback video of late Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, proposing to his lovely wife, Iremide, has stirred reactions on social media.

The Nigerian singer, Destiny Boy, reportedly passed away two years after he got engaged to the love of his life.

The news of his death was confirmed on Sunday, January 18, 2026, by popular Instagram investigative journalist Temilola Sobola who shared the news on social media.

Hours after his death, a video of his proposal to Iremide began to trend on social media; the singer was seen in the company of his lover. The lady was sitting on a couch when Destiny Boy gave her the ring.

At the background of the video played one of his most widely known song, the Fuji version of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect.'

Many of his fans who watched the moment after his passing broke down and mourned him. One person, identified as Prisca Gold, took to the comments and shared how happy she was watching the video until she recalled that he was already dead.

In her words:

"I was happy until I remembered he was no more."

Destiny Boy, while he was alive, announced the birth of his first child, a baby boy named “Junior,” on Instagram on November 13, 2024. He posted a sweet picture of his partner, Iremide, and their baby, hiding the baby’s face behind an emoticon.

Video of man dragging singer's management surfaces

Old videos of late Nigerian singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, have continued to trend online following his tragic death.

In a similar report, a man was seen calling out angrily Destiny Boy’s management, claiming that the young singer was allegedly abusing substances, which affected his performance on stage.

The man alleged to have seen Destiny Boy perform and noticed that the singer could not properly sing his own song. He added that someone stood in front of the singer and asked him to greet a person, but Destiny Boy was unable to recognise who was in front of him and kept pointing in another direction.

Speaking further, the man said he was deeply concerned about Destiny Boy’s condition and did not want a situation where people would later be asked to contribute money for the singer.

He also urged the singer’s parents to step in and address the situation.

Reacting to the resurfaced clip, fans of the late singer said substance abuse might have contributed to his untimely death.

Some added that the young music star lacked proper parental guidance and did not have the right people around him.

Others alleged that his management might have been the suppliers of the substances he was taking.

Destiny Boy’s sister breaks down in tears

The emotional clip, which has spread widely across social media, captured the young woman crying uncontrollably over the demise of her husband.

