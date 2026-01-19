An old video of a man speaking about what he witnessed while Destiny Boy was performing on stage has surfaced online

In the clip, the man warned the singer’s management about his alleged substance abuse

He noted that he saw the singer twice and claimed that he was in a deplorable condition due to substance abuse

Old videos of late Nigerian singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, have continued to trend online following his tragic death.

The 22-year-old singer reportedly passed away under unclear circumstances, throwing the entertainment industry into mourning.

In one of the videos making the rounds on social media, a man was seen angrily calling out Destiny Boy’s management. The man claimed the young singer was allegedly abusing substances, which affected his performance on stage.

The man claimed he saw Destiny Boy perform and noticed that the singer could not properly sing his own song. He added that someone stood in front of the singer and asked him to greet a person, but Destiny Boy was unable to recognise who was in front of him and kept pointing in another direction.

Destiny Boy: Man shares reason for outburst

Speaking further, the man said he was deeply concerned about Destiny Boy’s condition and did not want a situation where people would later be asked to contribute money for the singer.

He also urged the singer’s parents to step in and address the situation.

Destiny Boy: Fans react to man's video

Reacting to the resurfaced clip, fans of the late singer said substance abuse might have contributed to his untimely death.

Some added that the young music star who got engaged a few months ago lacked proper parental guidance and did not have the right people around him.

Others alleged that his management might have been the suppliers of the substances he was taking. They recalled that the man shared the video months ago, without knowing what would later happen to Destiny Boy.

Here is the Instagram video of the man below:

Destiny Boy: Reactions to man's video

Netizens reacted after hearing what the man said about the late singer. Here are comments below:

@cgefere wrote

"Now it's clear God bless him from young age but lack of parental care,stubbornness and bad influence short his life."

@ fatima58186 commented:

"They were probably his suppliers."

@emariaemmanuel shared:

"Same as barber chair."

@giwa______allioke shared:

"I remember this dude calling him out not too long ago it’s sad men ."

@ivorybeautyempire said:

"It might have been an OD."

@teniola_toh_gallant wrote:

"Hmmm, it is over death is the end of everything."

Prophecy over Omije Ojumi's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afolabi Peters Murphy, a broadcaster, shared his views on prophecies from different clerics and how people suffered for disobeying them.

He named those who ignored the warnings and what eventually happened to them, as he mentioned Omije Ojumi's case as well.

His message moved many fans, who shared their own experiences and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.

