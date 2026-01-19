A native doctor took to social media to mourn the death of rising musician, Destiny Boy, whose demise sparked controversy

He posted a short message and a video he made with the singer on his TikTok page, which grabbed people's attention

Netizens raised concerns about Destiny Boy’s looks in the video, as it trended online following the singer's death

A native doctor took to social media to share a video as he mourned the demise of rising Afrofuji star, Destiny Boy.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

A native doctor mourns Destiny Biy's death with a video. Photo: TikTok/@babalawo83, Facebook/ @Destiny Boy

Source: UGC

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and his body had been taken to his hometown in Ogun State.

Shortly after the news of Destiny Boy’s death went viral, videos showing the remains of the singer trended as well, sparking reactions.

In one of the circulating footage, the young artist is seen lying motionless in the backseat of a car, with what appears to be wool placed in his nostrils, as he was reportedly being transported to a mortuary.

Native doctor mourns Destiny boy, posts video

In a TikTok post by @babalawo83, a native doctor posted a video as he mourned Destiny Boy.

Destiny Boy was dressed in white alongside the native doctor and other men in the video.

The native doctor captioned the clip:

“Rip destiny boy.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as native doctor posts Destiny Boy's video

@Douglas said:

"I hate how social media makes us that life has stages. It’s normal to be broke, to have broke friends or partners and yes it’s even normal to be unemployed at times. These are phases we all go through. Some people are lucky to find a good jobs at a young age and afford a certain lifestyle. Others take longer that’s perfectly okay. We need to stop comparing ourselves and start accepting our journey. I just want all of us to be at peace with where we are in life while still working and striving for better."

@Omidan Egbefunke said:

"He actually looked sick here."

Justin Harrison said:

"he seems scared."

owomade said:

"His smile is not smiling here at all."

k.o.m.m.y said:

"He doesn’t look okay on that video."

BIGSHOE EL’JEFE said:

"All of you said he looks worried and sick are right it tells in his eyes."

Idonelearnlesson said:

"His spirit was troubled, so he went everywhere searching for peace."

Reeto said:

"destiny is a big fighter, he has pa's through alot,he ran for his life, but later loose it, what made this boy to made decisions to join cult is not a child play."

Destiny Boy's death sparks reactions online after it went public on Sunday, 18 January 2026. Photo: Destiny Boy

Source: Instagram

Family friend shares last chat with Destiny Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man, who is a family friend of Destiny Boy, posted the last chat he had with the singer before his controversial death.

What the singer said about his health during the chat got people talking, as seen in the screenshot that he shared.

Fans and loved ones have mourned Destiny Boy as the screenshot sparked emotional reactions online following the death.

Source: Legit.ng