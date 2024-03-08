Afrobeat singer, Destiny Boy, has proposed to his lover and gave her a diamond ring in a video sighted on social media

The lady was sitting on a couch when the singer brought out the ring and put it on her finger while she was laughing

His friends were hailing him as he gave her the ring and they also wished the two congratulations on their engagement

Nigerian singer, Afeez Adesina, aka, Destiny Boy has taken his love life to the next level by engaging his love of many years.

In a video sighted on social media, the singer who got millions from KWAM a few weeks ago was seen in the company of his lover. The lady was sitting on a couch when Destiny Boy gave her the ring.

She was excited and shy at the same time while her lover held the ring in his hand.

Singer Destiny Boy proposes to lover. Photo credit @iam_destinboy

Source: Instagram

Friends hail Destiny Boy

In the recording, friends of the music act who reconciled with Oladips last year were there to support him. Their voices were heard in the background as Destiny Boy approached his lover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

They all hailed him and congratulated both of them for their engagement. The singer took to his Insta story to show that he got his lover a diamond ring.

See the video here:

Reactions trail the video of Destiny Boy and his lover

Fans have reacted after seeing the video of Destiny Boy and his lover. Here are some of the comments below:

@caringlarry2k:

"If you find love at small age just hold am tight, some of us don use love play at tender age."

@callme_flexy_legend:

"Kid propose to kid."

@naijaprofessionaldating:

"How old are they."

@shemack_efficy22:

"Omo Destiny boy first me propose."

@tolohunfe_:

"And me still Dey here single."

@_____abokiballer:

"Agege boys no dey kneel down to propose, you go do Abi you no do? Dami loun asaapuu wasere omo oro ."

@keydoe_001:

"Destiny boy Omo ss2 c , social prefect."

@101attire:

"Which destiny boy ? D one wey small ? Or"

@biodunola1:

"Who get tht accent, olorun ku suru."

@aba_yomi_12:

"The reaction of the girl say it all."

@bee3iss:

"Dear future Wife, where are you hiding?"

Mr Eazi proposes to Temi Odedola

Legit.ng had reported that Mr Eazi had engaged Temi, one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.

The lovers proposed to each other in a serene environment as Temi accepted the ring which the singer gave her.

The video of their proposal ceremony was sighted on social media and fans drooled over them.

Temi's elder sister, DJ Cuppy, also gushed over them and disclosed that she linked them up with each other.

Source: Legit.ng