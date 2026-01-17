A Nigerian lady, a student nurse, has recounted an embarrassing experience that informed her decision to stop being a Catholic

Nurse Ella, a Catholic-born lady, has disclosed that she stopped being a Catholic following an unpleasant experience, which dealt a great blow to her faith in Catholicism.

In a now-viral post on Facebook, Ella recounted how she went early to her Catholic churchfor the 7:00 am mass as she was feeling depressed and needed to pray to God.

Lady's unpleasant experience in Catholic church

According to Ella, she wore a long maxi gown that was not revealing, but when she entered the church, some mothers called her aside, citing concerns about her clothing, which they claimed was 'too tight.'

Ella said she ignored their concerns and began praying tearfully after finding a seat in the front row. Next, an elderly woman, who is the church warden, signalled to her that she should leave where she sat.

She claimed the elderly woman told her she couldn't sit there due to her outfit, and this did not sit well with Ella.

Embarrassed and broken by the elderly woman's statement, Ella said she stood up and walked out of the church.

She said that at that moment she didn't feel like a sinner seeking God anymore, but now felt like an offender in God's house.

She advised church officials to allow people who come to church heavy-hearted to meet God and not gatekeepers. Ella shared pictures of the outfit she had worn to the church that fateful day. Her Facebook post read:

"I’m born a Catholic, but the reason I stopped going to the Catholic church was this…

"One day, I was very depressed and really needed to pray to God.

"So I d,

"She came closer and told me I could not sit there because of what I was wearing.

"At that moment, I didn’t feel like a sinner seeking God anymore.

"I felt like an offender in God’s house.

"I stood up and walked out of the church—broken, embarrassed, and judged.

"That day, I didn’t leave God.

"But I left a place where humans had replaced compassion with control.

"If someone comes to church heavy-hearted, let them meet God, not gatekeepers.

"And yes I'm wearing this gown in this pics but I covered my chest with a very long scarf and my head. Their problem is that the clothe is showing my curves . That I should wear flowing gowns when coming to church!"

See her Facebook post below:

Former Catholic church member's story generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Catholic church member's post below:

Banky AmyBea said:

"Why take front seat madam!!! God can hear u anywhere u sits, why front row,to draw attention?? Nonsense ur lucky dey spoke to u in a good manner our priest will come down from pulpit n drag u out, party gown u wore to church osim ur seeking God's face!!! Since u enter House on de rock,u don see God??? Only u get curve!! Arrant nonsense!!!"

Onyebuchi Echelobi said:

"I am not a Catholic but wetin dey your mind wen you selected that particular cloth for church??????"

Okonkwo Henry CeJoh said:

"I totally understand that your intentions were pure, but dam'n....if you truly fear God, common sense suppose tell you not to wear that. Truth be told, we are all humans. If you wear this close to me in church, I will simply stand up, and seat somewhere else. Before my eye carry me go where I no know.

"No shades, just airing my mind."

Ayodele Abiodun said:

"This cloth no decent ooo .even thou I no support the motion say make them walk you out .but if you come my church with this cloth omo me I won't stop looking at you till the end of service oooo."

Ali John Onogu said:

"Greatest lie of the century. U were feeling depressed but still had the time to dress so beautifully. You didn't stop at that but walked right to the front for "notice me" U weren't feeling depressed or anything. U were flaunting ur wares, looking for a victim."

Ebube Page said:

"Madam, when you want to go to Catholic Church, dress well don't dress like someone going to party because other church dey welcome anyhow dressing but we Catholics don't and you must align."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had recounted her bad experience with a Catholic priest that made her stop going to church for eight years.

Lady who left Catholicism for Islam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who left Catholicism for Islam had opened up about her Muslim name and decision.

Upon accepting Islam, she discovered that Mary and Maryam mean the same thing, as the former is in English while the latter is Arabic.

She stated that she can be called Maryam or Mary. She also attached a photo of herself in a hijab. Maryam said she is proud to have broken the Catholic rule and accepted Islam.

