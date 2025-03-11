A lady who turned her back on physical church services for eight years has recounted her unpleasant experience with a Catholic priest

She said she did not go to church for eight years after the traumatic encounter with the reverend father, who knew everyone in her house

On why she has resumed physical services, the lady mentioned the church that changed her mind

A lady, who stopped going to church for eight years, has recounted her traumatic experience with a reverend father.

The lady, @badgirlmimmi1, said she was almost sexually assaulted by the Catholic priest, who knew her family well.

In a TikTok post, she recounted her devotedness to activities of the Catholic church, including attending masses and being in the Legion.

Following her bad experience with the priest, the lady said she resorted to doing only online services. In her words:

"...The reason I stopped going to church basically, is because I was almost sexually assaulted by a reverend father.

"This man knew my family, he knew everyone in my house, I was always attending masses, I was in Legion, I was the treasurer while I was younger. This traumatised me for years. I was traumatised, I didn't want to go to any church physically.

"So, I'd rather like do online services or not go to church at all..."

Church that captured her heart

For the first time in eight years, the lady said she decided to attend a physical church service and would worship at Pastor Jerry Eze's Streams of Joy church.

According to her, she loved their services, having followed them online for a while.

"...Today, I decided to attend a church called Streams of Joy.

"This is my first time going to church in eight years physically and I just feel like, I have been going through it online and I love the services and all of that.

"So, I decided to go there physically today..."

Lady's experience with Catholic priest generates buzz

kayesusylviaevangelist said:

"We thank God am still online too but i believe God to do it one day i will be there physically."

Hadassah said:

"Congratulations sis🎊 May God strengthen you in Jesus name amen."

Annyz Empire said:

"So sorry for that 🙏. I'm glad you're healed now. pls no one is worth making you to stop attending physical service."

jaycee said:

"There was no justification for what the priest did to you. but That’s on a different note madam your dress sense to church isn’t good you ain’t going to a beach you can slay with a wellcovered Dress."

Funke Obaseki said:

"Those criticizing her outfit would have jumped on the Reverend Father with their covered apron if they were in her shoes🫣 Go pretty! forward ever backward never."

jessylee332 said:

"Why do most of you have a problem with her church fit??? Some of you even go ahead to make it a justification for a reverend wanting to assault her, be for real guys … she’s an adult."

Jesusbaby said:

"Madam your choice of clothes for church is too revealing why won’t you be assaulted."

Lady shares why she stopped attending church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had recounted an experience in her former parish that made her stop going to church.

According to the lady, her father was devoted and contributed to the church. When he got ill, it drained the family's resources, making it difficult for them to pay his church dues.

She said everyone in the church knew her family's situation, but they did not show compassion or support. Instead, they threatened not to bury her father until they paid his outstanding dues.

