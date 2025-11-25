A former Catholic faithful who became Muslim has opened up about embracing the Islamic faith

The Muslim lady of Igbo descent said she is proud to have broken the rule of the Catholic church to embrace Islam

She mentioned her confirmation name as a Catholic and the name she now bears as a Muslim faithful

A lady, Maryam Kenechi, who left Catholicism for Islam, has expressed delight in leaving the Christian faith for her newfound religion.

Speaking about her change in religion, she released pictures of her time in the Catholic church on TikTok, noting that she had chosen St. Mary as her confirmation name then.

An Igbo Muslim says she is proud to have converted to Islam. Photo Credit: @ugwukenechi_maryam

Source: TikTok

Upon accepting Islam, she said she found out that Mary and Maryam mean the same thing, as the first is in English while the other is Arabic.

She stated that she can be called Maryam or Mary. She also attached a photo of herself in a hijab.

Maryam wrote:

"I don't just accept ISLAM ☪️ and change my name.

"My Name is UGWU KENECHI MODESTA MARY when I Accepted ISLAM I found out that Mary and Maryam is Same meaning and same name one is English which is Mary and Maryam is Arabic.. So you see you can call me Maryam or Mary all na Same. Remember am still that IGBO MUSLIMAH From a Christian Home who Found FAITH in ISLAM."

Maryam said she is proud to have broken the Catholic rule and accepted Islam.

An Igbo Muslim says she is proud to have broken the Catholic rule and converted to Islam. Photo Credit: @ugwukenechi_maryam

Source: TikTok

Igbo Muslim lady's post sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

amii.interiors.ng said:

"It’s okay baby, we still love you 😘 christain or Muslim, let love lead."

meliora jewelries said:

"You didn't break any rule .. u took the best path for u .... it doesn't mean muslims have a bad religion, catholics dont have either . u chose what u chose."

Tamara_a💕 said:

"Abeg whatever that makes you sleep well at night..na you sabi."

Martins Tony-nwafor said:

"Someone said, "From light to light.." That's the best comment for me..❤ Let love lead."

Abdulrahman 🦚 said:

"Mashallah Alhamdulillah. You’re welcome to the religion of peace."

baby girl 💋💞 said:

"The most important thing is that you know the truth and you decide to go astray, Jesus said I have sent before you death and life so you can make your own decision but he also encourage us to choose life, the most important thing is that you know that Jesus is the only way to God, the truth and the life."

𝒮𝒜𝒴 𝐻𝐸𝒴 𝒯𝒪 𝒥𝒪𝒮𝐻 said:

"What material things did they promised you?? By the way as a Catholic wish you the best in your decision."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Igbo lady had impressed many with her beautiful Quran recitation.

Abuja mosque appoints first-ever Igbo imam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Abuja national mosque had appointed its first-ever Igbo imam.

The appointment of Prof. Usman has been warmly received, particularly by the South East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON).

The group congratulated him in a statement, emphasising that his new role is both a personal achievement and a sacred responsibility, The Nigerian Tribune reported. The organisation praised the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) for fostering inclusivity.

Source: Legit.ng