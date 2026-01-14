A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with her former partner's family after cancelling her wedding preparations

According to the lady, her would-be mother-in-law made a statement that didn't sit well with her, causing her to immediately call the wedding off

After sharing her entire story on the X app, many social media users flooded the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady has recounted how she took a bold step to cancel her wedding preparations in 2022.

She narrated how her experience with her former partner's family, especially his mother, became increasingly worrisome to her.

Lady shares reason for cancelling wedding

Identified as @kenkenlewu on X, the lady explained how her would-be mother-in-law threw condescending and hurtful comments at her.

Her former partner was extremely close to his mother, and shared every detail of their relationship with his mother, which made the situation even more difficult.

To crown it all, his mother's remarks about her family had been derogatory, implying they were inferior due to their financial situation.

The tension escalated when the introduction date was set, and the lady was told to bring her family to the partner's side, with the promise of reimbursement for their troubles.

Angered by the request, the lady immediately ended the engagement, noting that the comment was the final straw for her.

According to her, the incident happened in 2022, and she has since moved on, while her ex-partner remains unmarried at 40.

In her words:

"I called off my wedding in 2022 because of my then mother-in-law. My ex was practically her only child (the other one didn't really care and had been away for years), and this my ex always tell his mum absolutely everything about us. There was nothing she didn't know.

"Before our introduction, this woman would constantly make snide remarks about my family: "You people don't have money like us o. See the car your dad is using, he needs to change it before the wedding because our guests are high-caliber people." (For context, both my ex's parents are judges, while my dad is an academic doctor and my mum is late, was also an academic doctor).

"Then came the final straw. They fixed the introduction date, and this woman said my family and I would need to come to their side for the introduction and that they would "pay family money" for us to do so. Honestly I was so angry with that statement. I ended everything right there and then. Four years later, a 40-year-old man is still not married."

Reactions as lady shares why she cancelled wedding

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Glorious God said:

"Very good. You must have seen my tweets advising young women to stay far away from mummy's boys. They'll control your marriage to suit their personal interests. Any man who doesn't have his own voice is a weak man and not worthy of marriage. Glad you ended it. Let his mom continue from there."

Adekola wrote:

"You did the right thing. Marriage isn’t just about loving a partner, it’s about marrying into a family system. Disrespect, control, and class shaming don’t disappear after the wedding, they multiply. You chose peace, dignity, and self-respect over a lifetime of silent suffering. That’s not a loss, that’s wisdom. Four years later, the outcome speaks for itself."

Chief Nwachinemenu said:

"You did the right thing. Mommy’s boys are serious red flags. Love, honor, and respect your mom, but make decisions by yourself as a man."

Dera reacted:

"You did what many people are too afraid to do you chose self-respect over pressure. Marriage doesn’t just unite two people, it joins families, and when disrespect shows up that early, it rarely disappears after the wedding."

Israel added:

"Some people think wealth or status gives them the right to control everything, even introductions. You chose self-respect over a forced marriage and that’s a lesson many would do well to learn."

