A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after her boyfriend carted away the items that he bought for her

According to the lady, the furious man broke into her apartment and took the items after she informed him that she no longer wanted to be in the relationship

Nigerians who watched the video rushed to the comments section to share their various opinions about the incident

A heartbreaking incident left a Nigerian lady feeling violated and hurt after her ex-boyfriend made an unexpected move to retrieve items he had given her.

The lady lamented that her apartment was broken into, and some of her belongings were taken away.

Lady laments as boyfriend retrieves items

The video of the aftermath was shared by @ChuksEricE, showing the lady's devastation as she entered her house.

Her room was in a bad state, with items scattered everywhere, leaving her feeling pained and tearful.

According to her, her ex-boyfriend had become enraged when she ended their relationship, causing him to forcibly take back gifts he had given her.

She expressed her confusion and pain, questioning the motivations behind his actions.

In her words:

"See o. Na by force to dey inside relationship? Because I don't understand. Guys you people should just take a look at this. Because I told this guy that I am not doing again, that I am not interested again, he broke into my house and collected everything you bought for me. As who nau? Just see how tattered my room is. Just know that this thing is not the end of it o."

Reactions as man retrieves gifted items from ex-girlfriend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Luther said:

"Why collect stuff from ladies when you break up guys."

Philose said:

"Omo Without the guy, the babe nor just try for herself at all."

Uche Okoli reacted:

"When an organisation fires you, they take away their official car and all the benefits you were enjoying when you were employed. She should go and work hard for her own."

Umoh Beauty said:

"This is a childish thing to do. You gave those things out of love. Why are you going to get them back?"

Baby Yoo said:

"Forget about the guy first.. Which kind of room is this? 3 gas cylinders, what are you cooking? This your mattress/bed is like 1980 type of mattress. it must be filled with bedbugs. Omor if your room is like this, I wonder how your t0t0 will be like. That guy dodged a búllet."

Beyond Foolery said:

"She this one, so everybody must get money for your world. She is better than alot of people who dont have anywhere to stay."

Skood added:

"I saw many people cursing the lady. Are you all paying attention to her choice of words? She said he broke into her house, which means burglary and a crime. She didn’t say he simply came into her house. Now, guys and girls, whatever you won’t tolerate after a breakup, please stop doing it for your partner until you’re actually married to them."

