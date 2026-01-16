A young man grabbed people’s attention after sharing what he noticed in the AFCON match between Nigeria and Morocco

He claimed the Super Eagles were robbed and could not play fairly, pointing out what he saw during the game

He told Nigerians not to believe that the team played fairly and criticized CAF for appointing the referee

A young Nigerian man has claimed that Nigeria was robbed during the AFCON semi-final match against Morocco, backing his allegation with four major incidents he described as exhibits.

In a video shared on his page, @adika.s.takes, the man argued that the referee appointed for the match should never have officiated such a high-profile game. He pointed to the long-standing football rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana and insisted that Nigerians should not believe anyone who says the match was fair.

Man claims Nigeria was robbed

He began the video by saying:

“Nigeria was 100% robbed and cheated by that Ghanaian referee yesterday. Nigerians, do not allow anybody gaslight you into believing the referee had no impact on our result. I’m here to expose, with concrete evidence, the blatant corruption we saw yesterday.”

@adika.s.takes then broke down the incidents he noticed during the match.

Speaking on the first incident, which he said happened in the 33rd minute, he stated:

“Exhibit A - Calvin Bassey was defending Ibrahim Diaz. Ibrahim Diaz pulled his jersey. Guess who gets the yellow card and who gets the foul? Morocco gets the foul, Calvin Bassey gets a yellow card.”

Referring to what he noticed in the second half around the 65th minute, he said:

“Exhibit B - In the second half, this one almost made me run mad. He gets a foul blown against him and blasts the ball out of the stadium. There is nowhere, whether old or new rules, where you don’t get a yellow card. The referee just cautions him and keeps playing on.”

Speaking about another decision in the 68th minute, he added:

“Minutes 68 - Onyemaechi gets the ball. It is played to him. The ball did not go out for a throw-in. The ball is on the line. The Moroccans were confused too at what the referee blew. That ball did not go out.”

On the fourth incident, which he said happened in the 88th minute, he stated:

“Minutes 88 - Moses Simon and Hakimi are chasing the ball together. Hakimi tried to guide Moses Simon. Hakimi was like 80 percent into Moses Simon. Hakimi kicks the ball out. Guess who gets the foul? Hakimi.”

He also mentioned another moment late in the match, saying:

“99th minute - Bruno Onyemaechi is advancing forward. Ibrahim Diaz pulls his shirt back, pulls him to the floor. The same thing.”

In his message to Nigerians, he insisted that the match was unfair due to repeated actions by Moroccan players that were not punished by the referee. He said Nigeria could have played its best football if the officiating had been fair.

He concluded by saying:

“It is very unethical for Nigeria to be playing a semi-final of AFCON and the referee is Ghanaian. It is wrong. There’s no reason a South African should be an assistant. It is wrong. Nigerians, do not allow anybody lie that this match was equal in any way.”

Reactions as man speaks about semi final

33 , 65, 68 88, 99

Mr.M noted:

"Who prevent you from playing shot on target."

CR7 DAUGHTER said:

"Cameroonians 🇨🇲 complaint about this and people called us crying babies The poor officiating to favour Morocco 🇲🇦 is too much."

Fleming shared:

"Yes, he hold their legs not to score."

@khofimhole wrote:

"We Ghanaians are even disappointed in the referee self why should you take this game to extra time instead of awarding two penalties to Morocco and two red cards to Nigeria could’ve stopped all this noise pollution."

shaban7070 said:

"You played 120 mins ,2 shot and you are blaming ref.Mr Adika you can do better."

Real Hêrïtágé stressed:

"I'm very disappointed in you,the first in the first instance, bassey hand hit brahim's face and that was why he got booked."

202?????? added:

"Don't worry my brother , Ghanaian will meet Donald trump at the world Cap."

The Man noted:

"Adika we both know that officiating wasn’t the issue. But if you think it was, well."

Watch the video below:

