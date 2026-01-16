A Ghanaian journalist has shared a short clip capturing referee Daniel Nii Ayii Laryea before the kick-off of the Nigeria versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match

Mixed reactions trailed the video, with some people criticising the referee, who has come under fire for his calls and decisions in the game

Nigeria crashed out of AFCON after losing to the host nation, Morocco, in a penalty shootout after playing goalless in extra time in Rabat

Owuraku Ampofo, a Ghanaian sports journalist, caused a stir on Facebook following a video he shared, which captured Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea in action before Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco.

The referee had been heavily criticised for his officiating, which many Nigerians deemed unjust and bad.

Video of Ghanaian referee warming up

According to Ampofo, the clip showed Laryea and other referees warming up on the pitch before the kick-off of the game.

In the clip, Laryea and other referees adorned dark green tops on black pants as they warmed up on the pitch.

"Ghana referee 🇬🇭 Daniel Laryea warming for the big game between Nigeria and Morocco," Ampofo wrote.

The clip went viral, with some people slamming the referee for his performance in Nigeria's defeat to Morocco.

Reactions trail video of referees warming up

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of the referees warming up below:

Ken Buka Slyvanus said:

"African nawa oo."

Ibrahim masud said:

"Daniel Laryea is truly the best ref in the game, his skills are unmatched!"

Solomon De King said:

"Moomoo ref. Giving Bassey that baseless yellow card, summarizes his ineptitude."

Derek Zams Adzoe said:

"Refs are just like players. They need the same energy and stamina in a game."

Obenfo Asamoah Anim Godson said:

"He is more active and prepared for the game then most of the Nigerian players.😂😂😂"

Chioma Olanna said:

"Warming up to deal with my Naija, ewooooo. Ghana pleaseeeeeeeeee."

Justice George Gyapong said:

"You know what you are to do.

"Wait till 95 mins and you award a penalty to..."

Anthony Isaac said:

"To me, this match, everything is against Nigeria.

"1. The referee being a Ghanaian.

"2. Another South Africa referee.

"3. They playing in a big stadium full of light which they haven’t experienced that before during evening time."

Referee reacts after officiating Nigeria versus Morocco

The Atlas Lions beat the Super Eagles 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 0-0 draw in 120 minutes at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Laryea faced backlash from Nigerians over his officiating, which many described as questionable, particularly booking Calvin Bassey in the first half.

Nigerian football pundit Klinton Cod bumped into the Ghanaian official on the streets of Rabat and asked him about Nigerians’ unhappiness towards him. Laryea, who appeared in a bright mood, did not take it to heart and claimed it was okay for people to be upset over his officiating, as it was part of the job.

