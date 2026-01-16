A man who claims to know Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has opened up about his encounter with him years ago

According to the man, he has known the referee since 2008 and recounted when he stayed at his relative's place in a suburb called Adukrom

The referee has been under fire from Nigerians for his refereeing decisions in Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match against Morocco, which many claimed were questionable

Shakur Issah Fabio, a football lover, has recounted his encounter with Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, who is facing heavy criticism from Nigerians over his officiating of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final defeat to Morocco, which many argued was incorrect and questionable.

In a Facebook post, Issah claimed he had known Daniel since 2008.

A man says he has known Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea since 2008. Photo Credit: Shakur Issah Fabio, Getty Images/DeFodi Images, X/@mygtvsports

Source: Facebook

Man's encounter with Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea

According to Issah, he encountered Daniel when he visited KSI and stayed with his relative at a suburb known as Adukrom.

He recounted meeting Daniel at a game centre in Adukrom, in Saint Paul's premises, when PlayStation 2 was trending.

Issah noted that there were times when Daniel wouldn't be able to play any games or face anyone because of how good he was. In his words:

"I have known Daniel Laryea in 2008 when he came to KSI for a stay at his relatives' place in a suburb called Adukrom.

"My engagement with him happened when I met him at a Game Center in Adukrom, Saint Paul's premises. During those days, PlayStation 2 was the latest tv game.

"At times, Daniel will come to this Game Center and may not get the opportunity to hold a game pad to face anyone because of how good he is in defeating boys by what we called “lose and pay”.

"Game centers only connect boys to one another only when they meet at the Game Centers and once they leave from the premises, that is all.

"A memory I could reflect on for knowing Danny."

A man says Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea was good at football games then. Photo Credit: Shakur Issah Fabio

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Man's encounter with referee Daniel generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post about the Ghanaian referee below:

Osêådëãyõ Odïsìkä Owüsû-Pryncë said:

"Oh wow. So he’s a hoodie."

Jah Morrison Mawulorm said:

"I remember him now."

Mangoshi Frap Gh said:

"Magnificent my hood."

Kwaku Boadi said:

"And he is a product of University of Education Winneba..Hypers..PE student..he was one year ahead of me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea had deactivated his Instagram account following online attacks from Nigerians.

Ghanaian comments on referee Daniel's match officiating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian man had shared his thoughts on the referee's decisions in Nigeria's AFCON semi-final defeat to Morocco.

He began by strongly criticising the performance of the match referee, fellow Ghanaian Daniel Nii Laryea, for what he perceived as biased decisions in favour of the host nation, Morocco. He pointed to a harsh yellow card against Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey and noted that Moroccan players consistently escaped bookings for similar or worse offences.

However, in a twist that drew reactions, the Ghanaian man suggested that he does not believe the referee was to be blamed for Nigeria's total defeat. He shifted his criticism to the Super Eagles' performance during the decisive penalty shootout.

Source: Legit.ng