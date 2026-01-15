A Nigerian lady in Morocco showed what she did inside the stadium during the penalties in the AFCON semi-final match

She posted her video of herself, showing what she did when the Super Eagles missed the penalties, and it got people talking

A Nigerian lady showed what she did during the AFCON semi-final match, which Nigeria lost to Morocco on penalties after playing goalless in extra time.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks.

AFCON Semi-final: Nigerian Lady Who Watched Live Match in Morocco Shows What She Did During Penalty

Source: UGC

AFCON: Nigerian lady reacts during semi-final penalties

Identified as @teetalksunited on TikTok, the Nigerian lady posted herself as she was watching the penalties live at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

She showed how her reactions changed during the goals and misses from both the Super Eagles and the Moroccan team.

The lady captioned the video:

“Roller coaster of emotions during the penalty shootout for Nigeria vs Morocco in the semi finals of the AFCON.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

AFCON: Reactions trail lady's emotions during semi-final penalties

Ifeanyi Chiemela

Your reaction made me cry

THE GHOST WORLD

Hhahahhahhaa,Broke heart bi this 💔💔😳come over na mhe they saved souls

Diana said:

Am a cameroonian supporting Nigerians I felt really bad

Micky_raj🥷🫶

Yes that's life, Sometimes you win and sometimes you Chukwueze

Gloval said:

Super Houseflies 😂😂😂You guys u don’t have light and you want to watch Finals how

TAMALE CELEBRITY’S BARBER said:

If you’re a Ghanaian 🇬🇭 gather here it sweet us pass

Dj Prof_Gh said:

She appeared on tv ooo. This baeb fine. Omo. I’m just happy

WilliamsOnyx

Na odumodu I dey see abi my eye dey pain me

Source: Legit.ng