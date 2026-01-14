Hours before the start of the much-anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, an engineer has disclosed online that he had a dream about the game

In the comment section of a Nigerian woman's post, the engineer shared the result of the match he had dreamt about, triggering reactions among netizens

Nigeria will face AFCON host Morocco in a semi-final match on Wednesday, January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat

A Nigerian engineer, Ibrahim Oniboki, has disclosed on Facebook that he dreamt about the Nigeria versus Morocco AFCON semi-final match.

His statement came hours before the kick-off of the mouthwatering encounter between the two African powerhouses.

Engineer Ibrahim shared his dream in the comment section of a Nigerian woman's post, where she shared her observation about the atmosphere in Morocco hours before the match.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Engineer shares his dream

According to Ibrahim, he dreamt that Nigeria won against Morocco by two goals to nil, with forward Victor Osimhen and a defender getting on the scoresheet. In his words:

"Had a dream that we won the match by 2-0.

"Oshimhen with one defender have forgotten his name."

Nigeria vs Morocco: Reactions trail forthcoming match

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's dream and the AFCON semi-final match below:

Dorcy Augustine said:

"Engr Ibrahim Oniboki I pray it's 3-0 in favour of Nigeria.

"We really need this win."

KARA Digital HUB said:

"Engr Ibrahim Oniboki and if it comes to pass I owe you money."

Wizveron Oluwaseyi Alao said:

"Engr Ibrahim Oniboki The defender name nah Ajayi.I had the same dream.In Sha Allah it will come to past."

Timileyin Omotosho said:

"Engr Ibrahim Oniboki it will come to pass in jesus name."

Adenike Giwa said:

"I know today match will be between Nigeria vs Moroco vs France vs referees."

Olusola Omoyinmi said:

"We will win by the special grace of God there's nothing but the winning is for us..up Nigeria."

Bintin Laiye said:

"No shame in football. It is either you are defeated or you defeat your opponent It is not war."

Olusola Bello

"Amin o we are on God o Lord please help our Super Eagles."

