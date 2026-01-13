A man known for his elite football prediction skill has predicted the outcome of the Nigeria versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match

Before now, the man had correctly predicted the outcome of 18 matches, including the games played in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals

Apart from the Super Eagles match, he also predicted what would happen in the other semi-final match involving Egypt and Senegal

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean popular for his accurate football predictions, has publicly shared his prediction of the AFCON semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The much-anticipated match will be played on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as both powerhouses battle for a slot in the final of the 2025 AFCON edition.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts a win for Nigeria against Morocco. Photo Credit: TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

Man predicts AFCON 2025 semi-final matches

Amadu, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 13, predicted a draw in full-time, noting that the host might score first, but that the lead won't last long before the West African team equalises.

After the game enters extra time, Amadu said he sees the Super Eagles getting a thumping win over Morocco. In the other fixture involving Senegal and Egypt, he predicted a straight win for Senegal.

He, however, noted that the match would be a tough one. His full prediction read:

"Senegal VS Egypt.

"This is a tough tie. One that would give us many goals. The Teranga Lions will have much of the ball. Their rigid midfield will be key to their game plan. I see both teams scoring, but the Teranga Lions will score more. It's a win and a straight qualification for Senegal in regular time.

"Nigeria VS Morocco.

"The much-anticipated match. Two of the three best teams in the tournament will give us a lot of excitement. Both teams will play the ball, with a near-even possession of the ball. The Atlas Lions may score first, but that lead won't last long as the Super Eagles will be all over them after the opener. I see a draw in regular time but a good ending for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Nigeria will qualify in extra time with a thumping win over the hosts.

"This is what I see, what do you see?"

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh foresees Nigeria winning Morocco in its AFCON semi-final match. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations

Source: Facebook

See his prediction below:

AFCON semi-finals: Man's predictions generate buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Med Osamede said:

"Your predictions are 90/ correct."

Bundor Sahr John said:

"I agree with your prediction for senegal and Egypt but it a direct win for Nigeria without no Extra Time that's my take."

Kelvin Ifionayi said:

"This is one match where Super Eagles of Nigeria defence and the goal keeper will be properly put to test."

Krystien Felix said:

"Good prediction... but I see one of the north African teams in the final."

Otonye Ikpaki said:

"Nigeria will NOT be only one of the final playing teams but will take home the AFCON 2025/2026."

Ofodike Benneth Ekene said:

"The last time u said may score first against Cameron na so Cameron commot. Now Nigeria."

Fasola Clement said:

"I love the boldness you are using to predict, may all your predictions come to pass."

Aderibigbe Flamini Adeyemi said:

"Yes Nigeria will play in the final… something tells me Nigeria will take the trophy home."

US-based preacher predicts Nigeria's semi-final match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based preacher had predicted the outcome of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco.

The cleric reminded people that he had said, some days ago, that Nigeria will defeat Algeria in its quarter-final match and that Victor Osimhen will score in the game and it turned out so.

He congratulated the Super Eagles team and congratulated them as the winners of the ongoing AFCON tournament, following the exit of Cameroon. In another video, he accused Morocco of robbing Cameroon in its quarter-final match and warned Nigeria team to beware of such gimmicks.

Source: Legit.ng