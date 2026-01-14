Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, a Nigerian woman in the host country has raised an alarm online

The woman, who claims she is a certified herbal expert in fertility and infection in Nigeria, noted that everywhere in Morocco is tensed

Apart from that, she also labelled another accusation against Morocco, and called on God not to put Nigerians to shame

Eniola Sisialagbo, a Nigerian woman presently in Morocco for the AFCON tournament, has drawn people's attention to the atmosphere in the North American country ahead of Nigeria's semi-final clash with the Moroccan team.

Eniola, who is into herbal products sales, claimed that Morocco has hoarded all the match tickets.

Eniola, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 14, begged God not to put Nigerians to shame. Her Facebook post read:

"Everywhere is tensed here in Morocco, all the match tickets are being hoarded by the host nation! God please don’t put Nigerians to shame."

Nigeria will face Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Nigeria-Morocco clash: Woman's concern elicits reactions

Esther Ugochukwu Simon said:

"We will watch on tv.

"It won’t stop our victory.

"After saying in my mind that God should make Nigeria win.

"I slept and saw osimhen and two other players, they popped a party popper."

Realiwan Opeloyeru Al-Balaagiy said:

"Hope say you see your own ticket to enter? Because once we see your face for camera, our mind go rest for winning."

Kilasho An-nur Olanrewaju said:

"Nothing will stop us today.

"Mafor…….

"Make Una Dey outside stadium turn am to carnival."

Williams Adétúnjí Àkànbí Alátàtà I said:

"They did the same for our girls, we defeated them. Today won't be an exception."

Kunle Raji said:

"Amen.

"That’s the power of hosting country when it’s your turn release the ticket for your opponent."

Chinedu Ashibuogwu said:

"They will be under pressure the more bcos they are at home, Home get advantage and disadvantage also."

Nathaniel Kola Amole said:

"We have heard it this morning from one journalist live from Morocco.

"God no go shame us ."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared his thoughts on CAF's appointment of a Ghanaian referee for Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Man gives his prediction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who had correctly predicted the outcomes of 18 AFCON matches had given his prediction of the Nigeria versus Morocco semi-final tie.

The man, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 13, noted that the Nigerian team would no longer be viewed as underdogs owing to their stellar performances so far, especially how they dominated the Algerian team in their quarter-final win.

To that end, he believes the Moroccans will throw everything they've got at the Super Eagles, and hopes the Nigerian team is ready.

