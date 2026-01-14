A Nigerian football fan accused CAF of favouring Morocco by appointing a referee who previously officiated a Morocco match

The fan questioned the selection of Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea for the AFCON semi-final against Nigeria

His comments sparked online debate, citing historical rivalry and concerns over potential bias

A Nigerian football fan has ignited an online debate by publicly criticising the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for appointing the same referee who officiated in a previous Morocco match.

The fan, identified as officialwandz on TikTok, claimed that CAF was supporting the Morocco Atlas Lions by using the 'same referee' who officiated Morocco's quarter-final against Cameroon to handle the upcoming semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco.

His claims came amid the heightened tensions surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, hosted by Morocco, where allegations of favouritism toward the home team have surfaced.

AFCON: Fan questions CAF on referee appointment

This referee in question is the Ghanaian Daniel Nii Laryea.

According to the reports, Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea was assigned to officiate the AFCON semi-final clash between the Super Eagles and host nation Morocco's Atlas Lions.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday night, January 14, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Daniel Nii Laryea was the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during Morocco’s tense quarter-final win against Cameroon and took charge as centre referee in the group-stage encounter between Algeria and Burkina Faso.

Laryea will be assisted by South Africa's Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela, Lesotho's Souru Phatsoane, and Mozambique's Arsenio Chadreque Maringule, with South Africa's Abongile Tom handling Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties.

Reacting to his appointment in the upcoming Nigeria vs. Morocco semi-final match, one Nigerian football fan expressed his disbelief.

He described the decision as suspicious, pointing out that selecting an official from a rival nation for such a critical match is highly unusual.

"Yo, this AFCON is getting out of hand. I could not believe what I'm reading right now," he said.

He also added:

"Out of all 54 countries in Africa, all the options of referees that these guys could choose... the referee that they chose is from Ghana."

While accusing the referee and CAF of potential bias, he made it clear that the historical rivalry between the two countries makes the appointment a problem.

He argued:

"With the history between Ghana and Nigeria, they know better than to have a Ghanaian referee officiating this match."

