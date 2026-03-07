Ahead of another Sunday worship at his new church location, Bishop David Abioye has announced the start of two services

The founder of Living World Conquerors Global Assembly gave details about the forthcoming Sunday services as he urged people to come early, and with expectations

While sharing details about the Sunday services, Bishop Abioye stated that going forward is the direction of faith, growth and destiny

Bishop David Abioye, founder of Living World Conquerors Global Assembly, has announced the commencement of two services on-site at his new church location in Abuja.

This comes days after unveiling the construction progress of the new church building named Conquerors Arena.

Details about Sunday services at Conquerors Arena

In a Facebook post, Bishop Abioye shared a soft copy flyer containing more details about the Sunday services, which will be held on March 8 at the SGE Hub Marquee, beside the National Stadium, Area 1/Games village road Abuja.

While the first service will start by 7:25 am, the second service is scheduled for 9:40 am. The services were tagged 'Go Forward', and the cleric went on to give a backstory to the theme.

Bishop Abioye urged people to come early and with expectations. The permanent location, named "Conquerors Arena," was dedicated on March 1.

His Facebook post partly read:

"...There comes a moment in every believer’s journey when God gives one clear instruction: Go Forward.

"Not backward into fear.

"Not sideways into doubt.

"But forward into destiny.

"The Red Sea stood before Israel, and the enemy was behind them. Yet God did not give them a strategy of retreat — He gave them a command of progress. Because when God says move, obstacles must give way.

"Forward is the direction of faith.

"Forward is the direction of growth.

"Forward is the direction of destiny.

"Whatever has tried to hold you back — delay, fear, discouragement, or limitation — this is the season to rise and step boldly into the next level God has prepared for you. When God releases the word “Go Forward,” grace is released to make the impossible possible.

"Join us on-site at THE CONQUERORS ARENA - SGE HUB MARQUEE Beside National Stadium, Area 1/Games village road, ABUJA - FCT..."

Bishop Abioye's announcement excites people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Bishop Abioye's post below:

MJ Williams said:

"I'm so happy for what God has been doing and is still doing in your Life and through your Ministries from Day One.

"Thank you very much Sir for all you do and represent in the Kingdom."

Debby Love said:

"Pls, are there any arrangements for the bus in the Lugbe axis?

"Because my own challenge is the means of transportation."

Bridget Nwajei said:

"Gbam. The church of Jesus must match forward and go forward . John 1-5."

Sandra Mba said:

"Amen and Amazing, the Lord is faithful and his word is true, may we all find the strength to step forward in faith and obedience."

David Yomi Okpaghoro said:

"I have crossed over to the other side of my destiny fulfillment! Hallelujah!!!!"

Uwakwe Ngozi Eke said:

"The instruction is clear. Go Forward. I go forward in faith into my glorious destiny. Amen."

Felicia Ugochi said:

"Ki receive it.. my family and I are going forward in Jesus Mighty name. Amen."

Bishop Abioye unveils church's building construction progress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop David Abioye had unveiled the construction progress of his church's building in Abuja.

Bishop Abioye unveiled the building project during his Sunday service on February 15. Members of the congregation screamed for joy and jubilated after seeing the construction progress of the church.

Speaking after his church media team shared a short clip of the building during the service, Bishop Abioye, a former vice president of Winners Chapel church, described the place as where God has prepared them as an assembly. The church building was called Conquerors Arena.

