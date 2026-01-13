The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has published a statement after CAF appointed referee for Morocco clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) appointed Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea for the crucial tie

Nigerians have expressed concerns over the appointment with South African Abongile Tom on VAR duty

The Nigeria Football Federation has published a statement after CAF appointed referees for the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria is set to face Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in Rabat, while Senegal will take on Egypt in the other semi-final in Tangier on the same day.

CAF announced the match officials for the matches, with Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea taking charge of Nigeria vs Morocco, while South Africa’s Abongile Tom is on VAR duty.

The appointment sparked concerns among Nigerians who claimed Nigeria's football rivalry with both countries should mean their officials don't come near Super Eagles' games.

There were some sections of the Moroccan fans who claimed that CAF appointing Nigeria’s West African neighbours is to the Super Eagles' advantage.

According to Tuko, the concerns of both countries are valid as it comes amid questionable officiating at this tournament, which has tainted the beauty of the infrastructure and games.

NFF reacts to Ghanaian referee

The NFF published a statement on its official website after Ghanaian Daniel Laryea’s appointment as the referee to oversee Nigeria vs Morocco.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau addressed Nigerians to be at peace and not think that there could be manipulative officiating during the match.

“I do not have the same fears of the match officials being biased as some people have. I believe that the grass is always green and that the playing pitch is level. I do not see a situation in which the match officials will be working against any team’s interest,” he said.

“Last summer, we were here in Morocco for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and we played the host nation in the Final, even coming from two goals behind to achieve victory.

“There is nothing to fear. This is the highest level of football on the African continent, and the officials know that CAF, as well as the whole world, is watching, and will not do anything untoward.”

The Super Eagles continue preparations for the match and are aiming to reach their consecutive AFCON final and go one step beyond the 2023 edition, which they lost.

The NFF President expressed confidence in the team to secure victory over the hosts and deny them the opportunity to win their first continental title in 50 years.

He reminded the Moroccans that Nigeria possesses midfield orchestrator Alex Iwobi, who is ready to wreak havoc along with other top stars, including Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams, Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey.

CAF sends message to NFF

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi is suspended for the match after picking up consecutive yellow cards in the Round of 16 and quarter-final matches.

