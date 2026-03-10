The management of Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital has released a statement following the death of Jessica Elena

Viral reports had accused the hospital of having a hand in the death of the socialite who reportedly underwent a corrective BBL surgery under their care

In the statement posted on Instagram, the hospital shared their 'truth' about the situation and debunked some speculations

A Nigerian aesthetic plastic surgery hospital has denied involvement in the death of a young woman, Jessica Elena, who underwent a cosmetic procedure.

The hospital, Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital, released a statement expressing their awareness of a disturbing video circulating on social media.

Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital breaks silence

The statement was posted on their Instagram page, @cynosureaestheticsng, where they clarified that the video in question was not recorded at their facility.

In the viral video, Jessica Elena was heard screaming so loudly in a very critical condition while being operated on.

They claimed to have no knowledge of the location where the particular procedure took place, despite having previously confirmed that they had performed a reconstructive surgery on her.

The hospital's management expressed their concern that the circulation of the video was causing additional pain to Jessica's grieving family.

They appealed to the public to handle the situation with compassion and sensitivity, while also extending their condolences to the family.

The statement aimed to set the record straight, as the hospital had been implicated in the young lady's death.

According to the hospital, they were not involved in that particular procedure shown in the viral video and were keen to cooperate with any investigation to clear their name.

The statement read:

"Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital is aware of a video circulating on social media showing a patient screaming during a surgical procedure, which is being falsely attributed to our facility. We state clearly: this video was not recorded at our clinic and we do not know the location of the facility where it occured.

"The circulation of this content adds additional distress to the grieving family, and we appeal to the public to handle it with compassion and sensitivity. We extend our deepest condolences to the patient's family during this difficult time. Setting the record straight."

Reactions as Cynosure hospital breaks silence

Nigerians have been sharing their opinions about Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital.

@hair_cluxe said:

"As a bbl theatre nurse!! I never see this kind thing before ooo."

@Omi_ said:

"But they have been saying it naw this particular Cynosure People keep dying yet why patronize them? Omo RIP."

@Emmy said:

"She sign 50/50 papers abi she no sign if I be the doctor I will sue you all and still ask for compensation hiss all surgeries are 50/50 game."

@only1nellie said:

"Signing consent doesn’t mean someone signed up to die. It only means the risks were explained. Doctors are still responsible if there’s negligence, so calling every surgery a “50/50 game” is just ignorance. Have some empathy! A human being lost her life."

@Cyrus Wiredu said:

"By next week the hospital will be back on their regular schedule attending to their bookings."

Lady dies after BBL Procedure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post mourning the demise of a young Nigerian girl, Jessica Elena.

Jessica reportedly lost her life after visiting a hospital in Lagos state to undergo another BBL procedure for a thicker lower body.

