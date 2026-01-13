A mystery man who accurately predicted the results of Nigeria vs Algeria's AFCON quarterfinal clash has shared what would happen in the semi-finals

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would play in the AFCON semifinals against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026

He predicted the outcome of the Nigeria and Morocco semi-final match. Many reacted as he predicted the exact number of goals each team would score

Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, a mystery man has shared his predictions.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

AFCON: Mystery Man Who Gave Correct Quarter-final Prediction Posts Nigeria vs Morocco Match Results

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a mouthwatering encounter on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as both powerhouses battle for a slot in the final of the 2025 AFCON edition.

While host Morocco is looking for its first AFCON trophy win since 1976, Nigeria is on a quest for its fourth title, since winning it in the 2013 edition in South Africa.

Mystery man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, a mystery man known for giving predictions has shared his expected outcome for the semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria.

Identified on Instagram as @kingfoot4.0, the masked man had earlier correctly predicted that Nigeria would beat Algeria 2-0.

In his latest video, he predicted the outcome of the semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, stating that it would end in a draw with extra minutes.

AFCON Nigeria vs Morocco: Reactions trail man's prediction

@1978sadik said:

"Allah will suffice you, He is the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing. Profitable with Allah's will."

@sandy_begh said:

"We won't score even a goal against us, God willing."

@joycssommmy22 said:

"Nigeria 4. Morocco 0."

@ayodejidareal

"I'm a Nigerian and wants us to win but this is impossible, wake up from your dream bro."

@mister.sbr

"Like this when Morocco sends Nigeria home so i can laugh at the arrogance."

@stoicman101 said:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 all we do is win. You’re entitled to your opinion, but it should make sense when you win. Proudly Nigerian & all we do is WIN."

@firstomoba1 said:

"Impossible the match ain't going into pk it will be a 90mins game up with 🇳🇬 victorious."

