Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, a football analyst has shared his predictions for the teams that will qualify for the finals.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a mouthwatering encounter on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as both powerhouses battle for a slot in the final of the 2025 AFCON edition.

While host Morocco is looking for its first AFCON trophy win since 1976, Nigeria is on a quest for its fourth title, since winning it in the 2013 edition in South Africa.

AFCON Nigeria vs Morocco: Analysts predict outcome

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, a football analyst shared his predictions for the semi-final matches.

Identified on TikTok as @regularguy_sports, the man named the two teams that will qualify for the finals.

He captioned the video:

“AFCON SEMI FINALS PREDICTIONS Senegal 🇸🇳 vs Eygpt🇪🇬 Morocco 🇲🇦 vs Nigeria.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man's analysis of AFCON semi-finals

@Vicvelocity said:

"For a team that got to the finals in the last afcon I’m still surprised y’all saying you don’t expect Nigeria to perform or get to this stage."

@Bass said:

"Senegal plays very well with bigger teams so Egypt can’t stop us inshallah."

@Dr SOS said:

"final will be Nigeria vs Sénégal and Nigeria will win."

@Precious Iheadindueme said:

"finals Nigeria and Egypt. Nigeria winning the afcon."

@Adunard said:

"Senegal will win and meet Nigeria in the final."

@user9634233853384 said:

"I don't think the game is going to penalties for nigeria vs. Egypt before nigeria win."

@Rachid El Ghaffour said:

"Morocco is winning by clear margin of 2 goals. people are misreading the Algeria game. Mahrez cant do the running any more so he couldnt close down. Morocco doesnt have that problem. Also Algeria didnt exploot the massive Nigerian weakness."

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

