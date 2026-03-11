Discover the top five countries ready to welcome you in 2026.

Canada aims to regain tourism status by co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Brazil leads global tourism growth with over nine million visitors in 2025

Vietnam breaks tourism records with 21 million international arrivals, easing visa requirements

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Many countries around the world are making move to attract visitors and travelers to their nations.

These countries are using tourism to visit travelers to experience the beaty and wonders of their nations.

Canada, Brazil, and 3 other countries welcoming tourists in 2026. Photo credit: image photography, Aaron Foster, and RealPeopleGroup

Source: Getty Images

As reported by BBC News, five countries are actively welcoming travellers in 2026.

Five countries actively welcoming travellers

Below is the list of five countries rolling out the welcome mat to visitors and travelers.

Canada

Canada has launched its national tourism strategy, A World of Opportunity, in 2024.

It is an ambitious plan to jump back into the top seven by 2030, after slipping into 13th place in the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Development Index.

Canada is open to visitors as it will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with 13 matches taking place in Toronto and Vancouver.

Tourism currently supports more than two million jobs in Canada and plays a particularly important role in rural and remote communities.

Lithuania

Lithuania is another country that is open and ready to receive travelers and vistors.

The European country approved its first national Tourism Roadmap in 2024 with a goal to doubling tourism's contribution to the economy by 2030.

The country recording a 4.4% growth in international arrivals in 2025 and seeing its airports reach record passenger numbers.

Vilnius was named European Green Capital for 2025.

Vilma Daubarienė, head of tourism at Go Vilnius, the development agency for the nation's capital, Vilnius, said:

"We are interested in growing tourism not by quantity, but by quality.

"We want to encourage longer stays and attract travellers whose interests align with the local ecosystem, such as culture and gastronomy enthusiasts."

Brazil

Brazil's government knows the potential for growth is huge and has put international investment behind it.

The south American country welcomed more than nine million international visitors in 2025.

This is the highest year-over-year tourism growth in the world last year. It is as a result of its concerted effort to attract new visitors.

The president of Embratur, the Brazilian agency for international tourism promotion, Marcelo Freixo, said:

"Our strategy focuses on decentralising tourism flows, encouraging visitors to travel around different regions, seasons and types of experiences."

Vietnam

Vietnam welcomed more than 21 million international visitors in 2025, end up breaking its own tourism record.

The 20% increase attributed in part to expanded visa exemptions, which eased entry requirements for countries including the UK, Germany, France and several Nordic and southern European nations.

The move caused arrivals from Europe to surge nearly 39%. Residents said despite rising arrivals, much of the country still feels genuinely undiscovered.

Namibia

Namibia has long attracted travellers seeking truly remote experiences.The southern African country is one of the driest and least populated countries on Earth.

Namibia Tourism Board recently launched a marketing campaign to attract visitors from Asia, the Middle East and North America.

Namibia is one of the best in the world for wildlife spotting, with Etosha home to four of the Big Five.

The product and sales director at B-Corp tour operator Steppes Travel, Jarrod Kyte, said Namibia delivers dramatic landscapes and profoundly immersive encounters with nature

"We've seen a sustained rise in demand for Namibia."

Five countries rolling out the welcome mat for eager travellers in 2026. Photo credit: Poike JohnnyGreig, and PeopleImages.

Source: Getty Images

Canada announces new opportunity for medical doctors

Recall that Canada introduced new measures to make it easier for international medical doctors to gain permanent residence.

The government says the changes will strengthen Canada’s health care system by attracting skilled professionals and supporting immigrant families.

With faster work permit processing and reserved immigration spaces, doctors can now settle and practise in Canada more quickly.

Aside US, UK: Countries With friendly visa

Legit.ng also reported that the high rate of visa rejections and relocation costs is forcing many Nigerians to consider other options in their migration journey.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada are reputed to be the top countries turning down the visa applications of many Nigerians.

With the current state of things, there is a need for them to cast their nets wider in search of nations that offer friendlier entry points without endless hurdles

Source: Legit.ng