A young man asked AI an important question ahead of the AFCON quarter-final match between two big African teams

He asked the AI the names of the players who would likely score in the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco

The AI gave an immediate response, mentioning the names of the players and how the big match would end

Man gets AI prediction for Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON goals.

Man gets AI prediction for Nigeria, Morocco

@N8thetraderrr took to the comment section of the post and tagged the AI, after which he asked:

"Hey @grok, tell me the goal scorers in this match."

In response, the AI shared names, mentioning two individuals who would score in the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Young man asks AI who will score in Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final.

The AI’s response reads:

"The Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semifinal is set for Jan 14, 2026—hasn't happened yet, so no goal scorers to report. If you mean a prediction, I'd guess Osimhen for Nigeria and Hakimi for Morocco in a 1-1 draw. What's your take?"

Reactions as Nigeria set to face Morocco

@easyjay27 stated:

"Over confidence fit make Nigeria lose this match. Morocco have a good team. They can beat the super eagles.."

@UcheOfong added:

"You'll need the Refs to be biased & get Morocco a draw after extra time. Penalties will favor Morocco."

@MadjidLak83839 noted:

"La Maroc a déjà conclu l’achat de tous les matchs donc on connaît déjà le gagnant, puis venez pas dire que vous êtes fort."

@Onecommasixone added:

"Only algerians and nogerians are voting Nigeria. I can understand Nigerians votes, but Algerians ?

Thats we calld Stockholm syndrome."

@sabersweet said:

"Morocco since 2009 did not lose in his land. We are 8th in the world. We are the first in africa. Our team cost over 430million. We play in our land. We are the semi finaliste in world cup. Hhhh and we will lose against u hhhhhhhhhh poor Nigerians."

@AjKallel1 noted:

"Nigeria got lucky with Tunisia and Algeria , luck Runs out on the 14th."

@MrSiko4 shared:

"Morocco please 🙏🏾 at least 2 or 3 shot on target, don’t be like your brothers Algeria 🇩🇿…lol hahahh. it’s a matter of time Nigeria 🇳🇬 won 🏅 this game."

@UzoigweR said:

"Even a Moroccan lad will tick Nigeria for his/her peace of mind."

Watch the video below:

