Ahead of the big AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, videos of animals being used by their owners to predict possible winners have surfaced online.

Recently, Legit.ng compiled a list of three animals used to predict the outcome of the match between Nigeria and Morocco, and among them is a parrot.

Parrot predicts winner of Nigeria vs Morocco

The owner of the parrot placed maps of Morocco and Nigeria on two different sides and let the parrot choose one of the flags, which it did in the video.

Just days later, another video surfaced online showing the moment a parrot picked a team between Nigeria and Morocco, seemingly predicting the likely winner of the semi-final.

In the video posted on his TikTok page, @pronos.maskey_ showcased the good-looking parrot.

As the clip played, the parrot was presented with papers bearing the names of Nigeria and Morocco. It moved to one of the papers, predicting which team would win the AFCON semi-final.

The parrot’s choice is being interpreted as a signal that the team it picked is likely to win the semi-final match scheduled for January 15, 2025.

Reactions as parrot predicts AFCON game

KCBLACK40 1 shared:

"I'm a Nigerian and we're bringing the AFCON CUP to Nigeria."

Harrsmart noted:

"i saw it clearly they are the one's that will lose."

Sophie Louise said:

"Who need tickets for Morocco vs Nigeria I got extra tickets available for sell."

Becky Walson said:

"God is there for Super eagles for success>x

felixanwasia shared:

"Great Nigeria by the special grace of God we will win the Throphy."

vicky villa added:

"No problem we will see on 14-01-2026."

tinalivechinyeregmail.co shared:

"Both cats and birds are predicting Morocco to win, none has gone in favour of Nigeria. super eagles pls prove them all wrong."

Temasly noted:

"The parrot ate from ivory cost and they lost. The prediction is only correct when the bird use its beak on the flag. Morroco is losing."

bigpelu01 said:

"But know this no matter how your bird role ,,we’re the super eagle 🦅 eagles fly higher ,,,Im claiming a win for Nigeria through out all their game’s success ahead."

Watch the video below:

