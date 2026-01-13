Africa Digital Media Awards

AFCON 2025: Parrot Picks Semi-Final Winner Between Morocco vs Nigeria, Video Trends Online
People

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • Just days after a parrot picked a team to win the semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, another pastor went viral
  • The parrot picked a team that is likely to win the upcoming semi-final match between the two African nations in Wednesday’s game
  • Many people who watched the clip are talking about the team the parrot picked ahead of the AFCON tournament

Ahead of the big AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, videos of animals being used by their owners to predict possible winners have surfaced online.

Recently, Legit.ng compiled a list of three animals used to predict the outcome of the match between Nigeria and Morocco, and among them is a parrot.

AFCON semi-final prediction goes viral as parrot picks a team
Parrot’s choice sparks online buzz over Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final. Photo source: Tiktok/pronos.maskey_, SBN Sports, Facebook?Extra Time
Source: TikTok

Parrot predicts winner of Nigeria vs Morocco

The owner of the parrot placed maps of Morocco and Nigeria on two different sides and let the parrot choose one of the flags, which it did in the video.

Just days later, another video surfaced online showing the moment a parrot picked a team between Nigeria and Morocco, seemingly predicting the likely winner of the semi-final.

In the video posted on his TikTok page, @pronos.maskey_ showcased the good-looking parrot.

Social media reacts as parrot predicts Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final winner
Parrot predicts winner of Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final. Photo source: Tiktok/pronos.maskey
Source: TikTok

As the clip played, the parrot was presented with papers bearing the names of Nigeria and Morocco. It moved to one of the papers, predicting which team would win the AFCON semi-final.

The parrot’s choice is being interpreted as a signal that the team it picked is likely to win the semi-final match scheduled for January 15, 2025.

Reactions as parrot predicts AFCON game

KCBLACK40 1 shared:

"I'm a Nigerian and we're bringing the AFCON CUP to Nigeria."

Harrsmart noted:

"i saw it clearly they are the one's that will lose."

Sophie Louise said:

"Who need tickets for Morocco vs Nigeria I got extra tickets available for sell."

Becky Walson said:

"God is there for Super eagles for success>x

felixanwasia shared:

"Great Nigeria by the special grace of God we will win the Throphy."

vicky villa added:

"No problem we will see on 14-01-2026."

tinalivechinyeregmail.co shared:

"Both cats and birds are predicting Morocco to win, none has gone in favour of Nigeria. super eagles pls prove them all wrong."

Temasly noted:

"The parrot ate from ivory cost and they lost. The prediction is only correct when the bird use its beak on the flag. Morroco is losing."

bigpelu01 said:

"But know this no matter how your bird role ,,we’re the super eagle 🦅 eagles fly higher ,,,Im claiming a win for Nigeria through out all their game’s success ahead."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a prophet shared a bold prediction ahead of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco. He stated that Nigeria would secure victory before the 90th minute, with no need for extra time.

Man asks AI to predict AFCON scorers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man asked an AI to predict the likely goal scorers in the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

The AI responded by naming Victor Osimhen for Nigeria and Achraf Hakimi for Morocco, while also predicting a 1-1 draw.

Source: Legit.ng

