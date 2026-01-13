A woman living abroad went viral after warning Chimamanda Adichie to leave Nigeria following her son’s tragic death

She criticised Nigeria’s healthcare system, citing alleged negligence linked to the death of Adichie’s 21-month-old son

The emotional video sparked heated debate online as she shared personal hospital experiences and urged families to prioritise safety

An emotional video by a woman living abroad has gone viral after she shared her clinical experience with a stern warning to celebrated author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie following the recent death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

In a TikTok video spotted by Legit.ng, the lady, who appeared to be of Nigerian descent, directly warned Chimamanda Adichie to leave Nigeria with her family before things get way worse for her household.

The lady used the tragic incident to criticise the Nigerian healthcare system, describing it as a pervasive culture of negligence.

Lady warns Chimamanda following 21-month-old son's death

Her statement came after Chimamanda and her family accused Euracare Hospital, a care centre located in Lagos State, of negligence, which they believe led to their son's death on January 6, 2026.

In a WhatsApp chat, Adichie stated that a doctor had directly told her that the resident anaesthesiologist had administered too much quantity of propofol, a sedative. Despite resuscitation and being put on a ventilator, Nkanu suffered a cardiac arrest that led to his untimely passing.

In reaction to this, the abroad-based lady quickly broadened her scope to a general warning about like in Nigeria.

"This is Nigeria. You don't trust anybody there. You don't lose guard in Nigeria," she stated.

To illustrate her point, she shared deeply personal and distressing experiences, including a story about having to threaten negligent nurses during her own childbirth and another instance where she claimed she had to "smuggle" her husband out of a hospital to save his life.

Her message built to a direct, emotional plea to the bereaved author.

"Chimamanda, look after yourself," she urged. "Carry that husband of yours and run for your... dear life."

The video has sparked intense debate on TikTok.

Tinubu sends message to Chimamanda following loss

In a similar report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condoled with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, on the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi. Tinubu said no grief is as devastating for a parent as losing a child.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, shared the statement via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

It read:

“Ms Adichie is a literary icon who has brought joy and light to many homes globally, and I pray she and her family find strength in the Almighty in this trying hour."

“My prayers are with the family.”

Paul Adefarasin sends condolences to Chimamanda Adichie

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Pastor Paul Adefarasin reacted to the painful loss suffered by Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie.

Fans joined the cleric in sympathising with her and offered prayers for her family as they mourned the loss of the little boy.

