Euracare Multispecialist Hospital expressed deep sympathy to Chimamanda Adichie and her family following the death of her son

The hospital clarified that some circulating reports about the incident contained inaccuracies

Euracare confirmed the patient was critically ill, died within 24 hours of admission, and said an investigation was launched

A Lagos-based medical facility, Euracare Multispecialist Hospital, has issued a public statement following the sudden death of the son of renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, expressing deep sympathy while clarifying details surrounding the incident.

Hospital expresses condolences to Adichie’s family

In the statement signed by its management, Euracare conveyed its “deepest sympathies” to Chimamanda Adichie and her family, describing the loss of a child as “beyond words”.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Chimamanda Adichie and family on the demise of their son and acknowledge the profound and unimaginable loss they are experiencing during this deeply distressing time,” the statement read.

The hospital added that it offered its “most heartfelt condolences to his parents and the entire family”.

Euracare disputes circulating reports

The hospital said it found it necessary to address what it described as inaccuracies in reports currently circulating about the incident.

“We find it necessary, for the record, to clarify that some of the reports currently being circulated contain inaccuracies,” the statement said.

Euracare described itself as a reputable centre for complex medical care, led by an internationally trained and experienced clinical team.

Patient referred in critical condition

According to the hospital, the patient was critically ill and had been referred to Euracare for specific diagnostic procedures after receiving treatment at two paediatric centres.

“Upon arrival, our medical team immediately provided care in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted medical standards, including the administration of sedation where clinically indicated,” the hospital stated.

It added that care was delivered collaboratively with external medical teams, as recommended by the family, and that all necessary clinical support was provided.

Death occurred within 24 hours of admission

Despite what it described as concerted medical efforts, Euracare confirmed that the patient passed away less than 24 hours after presenting at the facility.

“Despite these concerted efforts, the patient sadly passed away less than 24 hours after presenting at our facility,” the statement noted.

Investigation launched as hospital pledges transparency

Euracare announced that it had commenced a detailed internal investigation in line with its clinical governance standards and best practices.

“We have commenced a detailed investigation consistent with our clinical governance standards and best practices. We remain committed to engaging transparently and responsibly with all clinical and regulatory processes,” it said.

The hospital also emphasised its commitment to compassion, patient safety, and responsible handling of the matter, while respecting the family’s privacy.

Hospital says family remains in thoughts and prayers

Acknowledging the gravity of the loss, Euracare said it would continue to support the grieving family in any way possible.

“As medical professionals, we carry the weight of this loss deeply. We continue to hold the family in our thoughts and prayers,” the statement concluded.

