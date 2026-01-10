Details on what led to the death of one of the twin sons of Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie have surfaced online

Fans were thrown into mourning once again after fresh details surrounding the death of Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie’s son surfaced online.

The renowned author and her family were plunged into grief a few days ago after a statement was released confirming the untimely death of one of her twin sons, Nkanu.

In a post shared by renowned journalist and BON Awards organiser, Seun Oloketuyi, more heartbreaking details about what happened before the little boy was pronounced dead were revealed.

According to the post, which was credited to the author, Nkanu might still be alive today if not for a tragic incident that occurred at Euracare Hospital on January 6, 2026.

It was reported that the little boy initially had what was believed to be a cold, which later turned out to be a serious infection. He was admitted to Atlantis Hospital and was scheduled to travel to the United States the following day for advanced medical treatment. Doctors and a medical team at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore were reportedly already waiting to receive him.

Seun Oloketuyi shares more details about Chimamanda’s son

Seun Oloketuyi further stated that the Johns Hopkins team requested an MRI scan and a lumbar puncture test. However, while preparations for his journey were ongoing, the Nigerian medical team administered intravenous medications.

While at Atlantis Hospital, Nkanu was referred to Euracare Hospital, which was said to be the best facility to carry out the procedures. On January 6, he was taken to Euracare, sitting in his father’s arms, after doctors advised that he be sedated to prevent movement during the MRI and central line procedure.

Chimamanda Adichie shares more about her late son

According to Chimamanda, she was standing outside the theatre when she suddenly saw people rushing in and immediately sensed that something was wrong. Moments later, a doctor reportedly informed her that her son had been given too much propofol by the anaesthesiologist, causing him to become unresponsive and requiring urgent resuscitation.

She said Nkanu was later placed on a ventilator, intubated, and admitted into the ICU. A few hours later, he developed seizures and suffered a cardiac arrest. Sadly, he was later pronounced dead.

Chimamanda Adichie blames hospital negligence

In the post, the writer was said to have alleged that her son was not properly monitored after being given an excessive dose of propofol. She also claimed that the anaesthesiologist casually carried him on his shoulder into the theatre and later switched off his oxygen after the central line procedure before again carrying him to the ICU.

The heartbreaking account has continued to stir deep emotions and outrage across social media.

