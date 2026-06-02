The University of Ibadan, UI, has offered admission to a young lady who passed her post-UTME exam

A post shared on social media displayed the score she had in her post-UTME exam at the University of Ibadan

It was also revealed that she didn’t attend any tutorials as she read and prepared for the exam in her father’s parlour

The University of Ibadan (UI) has offered admission to a lady who got a high JAMB score without attending any tutorial class and also passed the post-UTME cut-off mark.

Details of the score that the lady got in her post-UTME exam at the University of Ibadan were shared on social media.

University of Ibadan admits lady who studied from her father’s parlour. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/EzeChika51022, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

Lady passes University of Ibadan Post-UTME

@EzeChika51022 explained in the post that the young lady whose photo is attached to the post read her books from the parlour of her father to prepare for her JAMB and post-UTME exams.

It was also added that she gained admission without attending tutorials and that her post-UTME score was shared.

Lady gains University of Ibadan admission after passing post-UTME, shares exam score.Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan Post-UTME result trends

The post read:

"It is only a testimony that she read and prepared for JAMB and POST-UTME from her father's parlour. Got admission into the almighty University of Ibadan without attending any tutorial."

"It is a testimony that she got 62.8 when the cut-off mark was 61. God of my Journey."

In the viral post, the faculty to which the lady belongs after her admission to the University of Ibadan was mentioned, as well as her name.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan admission seeker shared her experience after repeatedly trying to gain admission into the institution.

The young lady revealed that she wrote JAMB more than once and scored highly, but was still unable to secure admission into UI. She eventually attended another university, where she graduated with an impressive CGPA.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Mechanical Engineering student shared the JAMB and post-UTME scores that helped him gain admission into the institution.

The student revealed that he scored 276 in JAMB and knew he needed a strong post-UTME performance to secure admission. He explained that he worked hard to score above the required benchmark and was eventually admitted to study Mechanical Engineering at UI.

In a separate story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has gone viral after sharing her CGPA journey from 100 level to final year.

The young lady revealed that she graduated with a Second Class Lower degree and said she is not ashamed of her result.

University of Ibadan graduate reveals JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Law graduate surprised many people after revealing the JAMB score that helped her gain admission into the institution. The young lady disclosed that she scored 218 in JAMB after applying to study Law at UI.

Despite initially worrying about her result, she eventually gained admission, completed her studies, and revealed that she was only a few months away from becoming a lawyer.

Source: Legit.ng