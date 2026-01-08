President Tinubu expresses condolences to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on the loss of her son Nkanu Nnamdi

Tinubu highlights the profound grief of losin

g a child, drawing from personal experience

Bayo Onanuga shares the President's heartfelt statement on social media, emphasising Adichie's literary impact

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege on the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

Tinubu said no grief is as devastating for a parent as losing a child.

The President empathised with the family at this difficult time, and mourn this sad loss with them.

“As a parent myself who has suffered the loss of a loved one, no grief is as devastating as losing a child.”

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, shared the statement via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

“Ms Adichie is a literary icon who has brought joy and light to many homes globally, and I pray she and her family find strength in the Almighty in this trying hour.

“My prayers are with the family”

