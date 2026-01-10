Paul Adefarasin has reacted to the painful loss suffered by Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie

The writer recently recounted the tragic incident that led to the death of one of her twin sons, explaining negligence of medical workers

Fans joined the cleric in sympathising with her and offered prayers for her family as they mourn the loss of the little boy

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, has joined Nigerians in reacting to the heartbreaking news of the death of Chimamanda Adichie’s twin son, Nkanu.

A message from the renowned author recounting the tragic loss has surfaced online, drawing an outpouring of sympathy from many who have tried to console her and her family.

According to Chimamanda, her son’s death was a result of alleged medical negligence. She shared painful details of what happened and the treatment the little boy was supposed to undergo before the tragic incident occurred.

Reacting to her post, the cleric shared a message on Instagram, describing the account as deeply distressing. He referred to Chimamanda Adichie as a woman whose voice and work have enriched the nation and touched countless lives.

Pastor Adefarasin added that the loss of a child is an indescribable grief that no parent should ever have to bear.

Paul Adefarasin sends condolence message to Chimamanda Adichie’s family

Expressing his pain over the tragedy, the cleric who was made an allegation against by the content creator a few months ago said the incident should serve as a call for accountability in order. He also added that it is a call to uphold the highest standards in the healthcare sector.

He prayed for comfort and strength for the grieving family in the difficult days ahead, asking God to grant them peace, grace, and protection over their surviving son.

Pastor Adefarasin further prayed that God would give the family beauty for their pain and let His glory shine through their grief.

Here is the Instagram post of the cleric below:

How fans reacted to Paul Adefarasin's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the cleric about Chimamanda Adichie's late twin son.

Fans and church members of the cleric joined him in sharing words of comfort and encouragement to the family of the bereaved. They prayed for strength and grace to carry on and asked God to protect the writer's family. Here are a few comments below:

@ahonkhai5 stated:

"So devastating. May God comfort her and the family.."

@ene_itodo_ reacted:

"It’s so pathetic and painful. May God’s grace be with her and her family."

@zelmediastudios commented:

"Such encouraging words...thank you papa and amen to the prayers."

@aduragbemiayeyemi_ shared:

"Comfort to the family in Jesus name."

@tolulopeonifade reacted:

"May the lord comfort and strengthen her."

