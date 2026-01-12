Social media mourned the death of popular content creator Esther Thomas, also known as Sunshine

Her manager disclosed she died from post-surgery complications after undergoing fibroid removal, dismissing rumours

The incident sparked outrage online, with many questioning alleged medical neglect at the initial hospital

Social media has mourned the loss of popular content creator and influencer, Esther Thomas, widely known as 'Sunshine.'

Her passing was confirmed by a male colleague and manager, Chidera Madu, in an emotional video on TikTok.

Sunshine is known for featuring frequently in Nigerian comedian D General's skit. According to the TikToker's family and manager, she passed away on January 9, 2025.

In the emotional video, it was disclosed that she succumbed to complications following surgery to remove large fibroids, as opposed to rumours of tummy tuck surgery.

Chidera Madu detailed the sequence of events leading up to her death, raising serious concerns about the state of emergency healthcare and the cause of her death.

He explained that Sunshine initially complained of severe abdominal pain, which he described as a "stomach 'bite'," on december 28, 2025.

TikToker passes on due to fibroid

Her condition worsened, leading to her hospitalisation on January 1, 2026 at Orchid General Hospital.

According to him, scans and tests confirmed the presence of fibroids that had become enormous in her system.

He said:

"The fibroid in her system has grown so big. So medication was going on at Orchid General Hospital."

Sadly, the colleague alleged that no significant medical intervention was being carried out on her, except being administered pain relief medication.

He added:

Yes, medication was going on, and they were just putting her on pain relief, without we knowing that the doctors are on strike. Doctors were not active.

"Not until I found out that no doctor was there, I had to move her out from that General Hospital to Havillah Hospital," he stated.

Upon her transfer to Havillah Hospital on January 2, 2026, active treatment began. Following the medical team’s advice to alleviate her pain, Sunshine agreed to an operation.

The colleague confirmed that she underwent surgery, and while the attending doctor deemed the operation "successful," she suffered post-operative complications, which "led to her demise."

The news of the young creator’s death has sent grief across social media platforms, with fans and fellow creators expressing frustration over the allegations of medical neglect at the initial public facility.

It is worth knowing that Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths and are rarely directly fatal. While the vast majority of women with fibroids lead healthy lives, in extremely rare cases, they can lead to life-threatening complications or contribute to an increased risk of premature mortality.

Reactions to TikToker's death

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

PrettyNoni said:

"But how nahhhh. I think say fibroids dey make person belle big but she has flat tummy.🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️Kai this one pain me oo. God forbid."

NAKANA SQUAD wrote:

"A very sweet girl just go like that chaiii so sorry my bro."

His Excellency commented:

"Just opened my phone this early morning, I saw this video; my heart is broken. Small world, RIP SUNSHINE."

Presh222✌️🕊️

"Nahwoo but she didn't look like someone dat have fibroid.. but someone with fibroid her tummy will grow big like a pregnant woman... whatever is the case, what happen has happened; may her soul rest in peace."

