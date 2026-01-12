Three animals have taken social media by storm due to their predictions ahead of the AFCON semi-final tournament

The animals predicted the likely winner between two popular African teams in the semi-final match in different videos

The videos of the animals and the teams they each predicted to win in the match between Nigeria and Morocco are trending

The African Cup of Nations tournament, AFCON, has continued to top the headlines as fans across the nation openly express loyalty to their teams, sharing predictions on the scores their teams might secure when faced with opposition clubs.

In recent times, videos have surfaced on social media showing animals being involved in sports predictions, as owners make their pets pick teams likely to win their matches in the tournament.

Parrot moves to Morocco flag, predicts AFCON semi-final outcome.

Animals predict Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON match

Recently, Legit.ng published a news report about a young man who shared a video of a parrot predicting which team would win the AFCON quarter-final match for Nigeria.

In the video, the man claimed that the parrot has a 100 percent success rate, as the clip shows it moving to the side of Nigeria. Days later, Nigeria defeated Algeria in the match played on January 10.

As Nigeria is set to face another team, several animals have surfaced online, including a parrot predicting the likely winner between Nigeria and Morocco in the AFCON semi-final match scheduled for January 15, 2025.

In the article, legit.ng compiled a list of three animals who have picked a winner between Nigeria vs. Morocco in the AFCON semi-final match.

Parrot predicts winner between Nigeria vs. Morocco

In a video posted on January 11, 2025, by a user, @kioui.bird, via his TikTok page, a parrot is seen.

The page of the man is dedicated to using his parrot or bird to predict the outcome of matches.

In the video, he placed the flag of Morocco on the left while that of Nigeria stood on the right and released the parrot.

Seconds into the video, the parrot moved to the side of the flag of Morocco, a move which many people believed was a signal that Morocco was going to win its match against Nigeria.

Animals go viral as they pick likely winner of Nigeria vs Morocco match.

Cat predicts winner between Nigeria and Morocco**

Just like the parrot, another animal was said to have predicted the same game.

On January 11, 2025, at exactly 11 p.m., a young man took to his page to share a video of a cat, which according to him, has a 100 percent accurate prediction record.

The individual, @GeneralSnow_, shared his thoughts about the cat while ending it with a tough question.

He wrote:

"Nimbus, with 100% accurate predictions, that also predicted the Super Eagles’ win against Algeria, has predicted a Moroccan win against Nigeria in the semi-finals."

"And Senegal win against Egypt."

"Do you think the Super Eagles will prove Nimbus wrong?"

In the video, the cat made a prediction about Senegal vs. Egypt and proceeded to make a prediction about Nigeria vs. Morocco.

It moved to where Morocco's name was written in the video and ate the food placed just next to it—a signal that the team might win the game.

The video was initially shared on TikTok by a user, @nimbus_pronos.

Viral videos show pets predicting AFCON semi-final winners.

Dog picks winner between Morocco and Nigeria

Just like the parrot and cat, another animal was involved in the prediction ahead of the big game.

On January 11, a video of a dog made its way online after it picked a likely winner ahead of the AFCON semi-final match.

At around 9 p.m., a media user, @GeneralSnow_, shared a video of a dog with the logos of Morocco and Nigeria visible.

In the video originally posted by @tacticaltax_, two footballs were seen with the flag of Nigeria and that of Morocco placed on each of them. The dog moved close to each ball, approaching the ball with Morocco's flag twice and that with Nigeria’s flag just once.

The actions of the dog and other animals in the video, however, do not reflect the views or opinions of Legit.ng regarding the AFCON semi-final tournament between Nigeria and Morocco.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared what could happen if Morocco beats Nigeria in the AFCON semi-final match scheduled for January 15.

Pastor rejects AI’s Nigeria vs Morocco prediction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian pastor has gone viral after asking AI to predict the score for the AFCON semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco.

The AI predicted a 2–1 win for Morocco, but the pastor refused to accept the result, saying he did not like the outcome. The AI explained that the prediction was based on Morocco’s 19-game unbeaten run.

